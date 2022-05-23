White Sox option LHP Tanner Banks to Triple-A Charlotte

The Chicago White Sox optioned left-handed pitcher Tanner Banks to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday after their doubleheader sweep of the host New York Yankees.

Banks, 30, was 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 11 appearances — all in relief — for the White Sox this season, his first in the major leagues.

In 18 innings, Banks gave up 14 hits, struck out 13 and walked seven. His opponents’ batting average was .212.

–Field Level Media

