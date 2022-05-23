ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

MMR’s Big Friggin’ Deal: One Same Day Ride & Water Park Ticket to Morey’s Piers for $70

By cfiore
wmmr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience thrills, make a splash and save big with MMR’s Big Friggin’ Deal!. For a limited time only, get One Same Day Ride & Water Park Ticket...

wmmr.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Jersey Shore bar to close after sale to new owners

Jersey Shore eatery Clancy’s by the Bay in Somers Point recently announced plans to close on Sunday, May 29, following a sale of the establishment. “We want to thank everyone for more than 11 years of service to the community and the many memories which we will hold dear,” owner Joseph Villari wrote in a statement on the company’s website.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
CBS Philly

Jersey Shore Business Owners Warn Vacationers To Prepare To Pay Up This Summer

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — If you are heading down the shore for summer fun, prepare to pay up. The cost of everything is going up thanks to inflation and supply chain issues. As a breeze sweeps through the Ocean City boardwalk, business owners are gearing up for the unofficial start of the summer. “Couple months ago, we felt like we had a lot of time and all of a sudden we have a couple days so we are making sure all the loose ends are tied up and we are as ready to go as possible,” Ocean City Surf Mall owner...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Amusement Park Seeks Public Access to Rebuild

Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City has been rebuilding since the January 2021 fire that destroyed its arcade and front entrance. The amusement park has been using an area on the south side of the park’s location at 10th Street and the Boardwalk for construction cranes to make steel and concrete deliveries.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wildwood, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Wildwood, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

An Important Message from The Wildwood NJ Dog Park

Dear patrons of the Wildwood Dog Park, after recent complaints and damages to obstacles within the park, we feel it necessary to post the following statement. Upon entering both sides of the dog park, there are signs regarding the behavior of children within the park. The sign states that children need to stay off the sand piles and obstacles which are solely intended for the enjoyment of dogs, yet the signs appear to be continuously ignored or disregarded. The Wildwood Dog Park is just what the name implies, a “Dog Park”. It is not a playground for children. The obstacles are not built with the safety precautions and standards of playground equipment, therefore we do not allow children to use them. For the park to remain in operation, the rules posted must be adhered to. If children are seen on the obstacles and sand piles, those children and their party will be asked to leave the park and “not return” for violating the park rules. The Wildwood Dog Park also restricts unsupervised access to minors unless accompanied by an adult, while completely restricting access to children under the age of 8 at all times. Our goal is to keep the dog park as enjoyable to dogs and their owners as possible, and limit safety concerns that may jeopardize the very existence of the park. If you notice any safety concerns while enjoying our park, please contact Wildwood Police Department (non emergency number) at (609)522-0222.
WILDWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Parks#Mmr#Amusement Park#Big Friggin#Surfside Amusement Pier
phillyvoice.com

Enjoy a private BYOB tiki cruise in Wildwood this summer

People heading down the shore this summer can charter private tiki cruises off the Wildwood coast. Kick Back Tiki Cruises opened earlier this month in West Wildwood. The BYO experience runs daily, with two-hour cruises running from 9 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. Each cruise is open to six people of any age, with ticket prices ranging from $350 to $500. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and drink, or order delivery from The Salty Mermaid Bar and Grille, Kick Back's catering partner.
WILDWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The best hoagies in Sea Isle and all of South Jersey are actually not a hoagie

Usually, when four guys grow up together in the same neighborhood, they dream of one day forming a rock band, or playing together on a sports team. But a hoagie shop?. Actually, it's not a hoagie, it's a Primo and I can tell you firsthand from my years of working in Philadelphia, that Primo Hoagies are the best! They are now open in Sea Isle City in the same location as my old Coffee Dot Comedy — 29 Kennedy Blvd., a half a block from the beach right in the center of town.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
atlanticcityweekly.com

Big developments define summer 2022 for Ocean Casino

Ocean Casino Resort has just announced over $85 million in property development set to debut throughout the summer. Updates include the completion of over 460 hotel rooms and suites, The Gallery Bar Book & Games, and multiple new food and beverage outlets. “Ocean is committed to providing the best guest...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Ocean City, NJ Puppy Sickened After Eating Discarded Pot

Here is a cautionary story for dog owners in New Jersey's age of legalized marijuana. An Ocean City family's dog got very sick after eating marijuana she found while out on her walk. The family's puppy became ill Sunday with concerning side effects. According to Dawn Ashenfelter Argento, her puppy...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Off-duty Ocean City, NJ lifeguards rescue 3 kids from rough surf

OCEAN CITY — Three young teens who got caught in the rough surf off the 10th Street Beach were rescued by nearby lifeguards early Saturday afternoon. Lifeguards who were not officially on duty were nearby and rushed to the beach using personal watercraft and ATVs to rescue what they initially thought was two swimmers in distress, according to a release from the city. One of the lifeguards noticed a shirt floating in the waves of a third swimmer who was also rescued.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy