HPN News Update – May 23, 2022

CANTON — Thompson Sports and Apparel located on Main Street in Canton is your one stop shoppe for custom t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more. Back in 2004 on her birthday, Hope Thompson got a call from her husband that the business she now owns was up for sale. Hope jumped on the purchase of Thompson Sports and Apparel right away. Starting in her basement, Hope soon needed a store front and a place for customers to pick up orders. After needing even more space, Thompson’s has settled into their new home on Main Street and have become a staple to the downtown of Canton.

CANTON, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO