HPN News Update – May 23, 2022

CANTON — Thompson Sports and Apparel located on Main Street in Canton is your one stop shoppe for custom t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more. Back in 2004 on her birthday, Hope Thompson got a call from her husband that the business she now owns was up for sale. Hope jumped on the purchase of Thompson Sports and Apparel right away. Starting in her basement, Hope soon needed a store front and a place for customers to pick up orders. After needing even more space, Thompson’s has settled into their new home on Main Street and have become a staple to the downtown of Canton.
MANSFIELD — Mansfield University campus is more beautiful than ever thanks to the grounds maintenance crew managed by Ryan Wood, Manager of Campus Services. This group of 6 maintains all of the campus outdoors areas including the sports fields, lawns and planted beds. With nearly 100 acres to care for, the crew is always busy with mowing, weeding, planting, and more. Their goal is to make the campus look welcoming to perspective students, returning students and of course, parents.
The 30th Blossburg State Coal Festival will take place Memorial Day Weekend at Island Park, Blossburg. Come join the fun, eat some good food and enjoy the entertainment, Free admission!. Thursday May 26th. 6:00 – Folklore & Coal Mining Songs of Northeast PA. Hosted at the Blossburg Memorial Library (lower...
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- The hottest summer festival returns to Corning's Gaffer District on Memorial Day weekend. GlassFest 2022 formally kicks off Thursday, with the ceremonial glass ribbon cutting at the Corning Museum of Glass. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, visitors can visit Market Street to enjoy a host of food, craft and art vendors, glass blowing demonstrations, live music and kid-friendly activities.
This Friday, May 27, Dustin Hagin and his teammate, Anneliese Getola, will represent the Troy Area School District by competing in the PIAA track and field championships being held at Shippensburg University. Dustin will be competing in two events, the 110 meter hurdles and the triple jump. Preliminaries start on Friday morning. A full schedule can be found at the piaa.org website.
For the first time in two years, GlassFest is returning to Corning’s Gaffer District with its award-winning event. The annual event that hosts over 10,000 visitors over four days is an exciting part of America’s Crystal City and Executive Director Coleen Fabrizi says that many are thrilled to be able to explore the area once again.
KINGSTON, Pa. — Many students and adults had the same question for members of the Wyoming Valley West School Board regarding the future of Schuyler Avenue Elementary School. "Can you please tell me how closing my school will help my education," said Savannah Adams, Schuyler Avenue Elementary School. "I...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — To honor the 50th anniversary of the 1972 flood, the Chemung County Historical Society is putting on a special exhibit, and they could use your help. The museum asks for any old technology, specifically communication devices, from 1970 to 2000. They’re looking for donations in the form of old phones, computers, […]
WENY– Following the mass shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Texas and the racially motivated mass shooting that took place in Buffalo, NY, local police forces have increased their presence at schools in upstate New York. In a press...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With Memorial Day approaching, The Elmira Civil War Prison Camp has announced its summer hours, allowing people of all ages to take a tour and learn about Elmira’s history. The camp will be open on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Guided tours will be available during these hours. You […]
Ryan Leckey’s engaging persona has made him a must-watch multimedia personality beyond Pennsylvania. The longtime anchor has brought interesting coverage to Scranton’s ABC station, Newswatch 16 This Morning (WNEP-TV), for the better part of his two-decade-long career. So Scranton residents were saddened when Ryan Leckey announced he is leaving WNEP. They want to know why he is leaving and where he is going next. Fortunately for his followers, “The Leckenator” answered some of their questions.
WELLSBORO — The All-You-Can-Eat Canyon Pilots Association Memorial Weekend Breakfast will be indoors at the corporate hangar from 8 a.m. to noon this Sunday, May 29 at the Grand Canyon Regional Airport in Delmar Township at 112 Runway Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901. On the menu are ham, eggs, buckwheat...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Sheriff’s deputies in Tompkins County are providing extra patrols at schools today. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Derek Osborne says his office hopes to alleviate any stress felt by local students after 19 kids and two adults were shot to death yesterday at a Texas elementary school.
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – After years of planning, work has begun in Horseheads on a connector road and traffic circles intended to help with truck traffic. Crews have been working on clearing land on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads. On May 25, excavators and bulldozers were seen just off of Old Ithaca Road near the […]
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Book Fest, a popular children's book event, returned to Elmira for its fifteenth year. Hundreds of families attended the festival this morning. The Family Reading Partnership of Chemung County wanted to put a family event centered around fun and reading. Organizer Michelle Halperin said this is one of the most successful book festivals the organization has ever had.
Feeling a little down this Monday morning? “Mom-fails” already today? Momma, you are not alone! Let this encourage you and start your week on the right path. Today’s broadcast features a vulnerable interview with Rachel Heitzenrater. If you need help or encouragement in the areas Rachel discusses, Michelle Delp may be able to help.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been indicted for allegedly entering several sheds in Elmira to steal property, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. Danielle McCormick has been indicted on charges related to two burglaries in the month of April. The indictment states that on April 23, McCormick entered a shed on Elm […]
TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Towanda announced they will be conducting DUI patrols this weekend, May 27. Various roadways within Bradford County that have seen a high rate of DUI-related crashes and DUI-related arrests is where the checkpoints will be placed from May 27 through the 29. Details on the […]
GENESEO, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Livingston County Board of Supervisors voted to reduce sales tax for gas as prices hit a record high for New York State on Monday. As the average gas price in Livingston County jumped to $4.89 per gallon this week, the county announced that they plan to only charge sales tax for the first $3 at the pump.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc. announced Wednesday that it will be selling its Upstate Farms Cheese facility in Campbell, NY. The company said it signed an agreement to sell to BelGioioso Cheese, Inc. Which has deep roots in traditional Italian cheesemaking, according to the news release. “We...
