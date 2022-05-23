ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

7's HERO: Boise woman who adopted five children in need of a home, starts nonprofit dedicated to Idaho kids in foster care

Cover picture for the articleThere is a shortage of qualified foster...

Related
KTVB

Idaho's first nurse practitioner

The 41-year-old mother of five opened Stanley's first emergency clinic on Father's Day of 1972. Marie Osborn spent the next 30 years serving her community.
STANLEY, ID
KTVB

Montana students ride horses to school as prank on principal

CONRAD, Mont. — Students at a Montana high school pulled off a senior prank straight out of the Old West. Conrad Public Schools posted a photo on Facebook showing 12 students on horseback outside Conrad High School on Monday. According to the district, there's an old Montana law that says if a student rides their horse to school, the school principal must feed and tend to the horse throughout the day.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Family remembers woman killed in Nampa shooting

NAMPA, Idaho — The family of Julie Martinez remembers her as a caring and joyful mother, daughter and friend. "Ever since she was a little girl despite everything she's been through, she'd be giving big hugs and love, just being her goofy self and making people smile," said Yesenya Aguirre, Julie's cousin.
NAMPA, ID
107.9 LITE FM

These Adorable Idaho Pets Need to Be Rescued

The city of Boise is arguably one of the best cities in America to be a pet owner. Think about all there is to do outside in beautiful weather with your fur child. From the seemingly endless trails to the dog-friendly spots, there is much to do in the Treasure Valley with your pet. But what if you don't have a pet?
BOISE, ID
kidotalkradio.com

7 Scary Idaho Animals That Might Not Kill You And 1 That Will

Living in the Treasure Valley, you are likely to encounter some wildlife. Even if it's just a squirrel in your backyard, plenty of animals interact with us daily. Most of the time, our encounters go without consequence. We admire them and move on. We know that some animals are more dangerous than others. Still, we do what we can to avoid them or take precautions just in case we come across one of these dangerous creatures. Because of this, those animals rarely kill humans. Another animal actually causes the most deaths to humans in Idaho. It doesn't have a reputation for aggression or anger. In fact, it's not even a meat-eater. The animal that causes the most deaths in Idaho will surprise you until you think about it.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: May 25, 2022

Just a few days after winning the GOP primary for State Attorney General, Raul Labrador led the charge to direct Central District Health to remove any recommendation for face masks from its website. This move comes as statewide cases of COVID-19 are ticking up, and Ada County continues to be...
ADA COUNTY, ID
KTVB

Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell to stand trial in January in Boise

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — The judge in the case of Lori Vallow Daybell, who, along with her husband, Chad Daybell, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Vallow's children and Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell, granted a motion on Thursday that clears the way for holding Vallow's and Daybell's joint trial in January 2023.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

California man's sentence could see him released from prison before 2023 for kidnapping 11-year-old Idaho girl

BOISE — A California man convicted of kidnapping an 11-year-old Idaho girl could be released from prison after five to seven months if he successfully completes a treatment program. Third District Judge Randall Grove on Tuesday sentenced Brian Sangjoon Lee to up to 10 years in prison, but retained jurisdiction and said Sangjoon could be released from prison and placed on probation before 2023 if he completes the Idaho Department of Correction program, the Idaho Statesman reported. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Post Register

Treasure Valley school districts respond to Texas shooting

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Several local school districts have addressed and sent letters home to parents and staff in response to the deadly mass shooting in Texas. The Nampa School District Board chairman sent a letter to staff members saying, "I can't even imagine, nor will I even pretend to know or feel, the immense loss and heartbreak of the families that are enduring the senseless and tragic loss of their little ones from the horrific event yesterday in Texas."
NAMPA, ID
kmvt

Idaho leaders react to Tuesday’s shooting in Uvalde

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho leaders are reacting to Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas. Governor Brad Little tweeted a statement saying in part “as a grandpa of school aged children, this news is heartbreaking.”. Newly elected Republican Superintendent candidate Debbie Critchfield also took to social media, saying “we...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

California man sentenced for kidnapping Idaho girl

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A California man convicted of kidnapping an 11-year-old Idaho girl could be released from prison after five to seven months if he successfully completes a treatment program. Third District Judge Randall Grove on Tuesday sentenced Brian Sangjoon Lee to up to 10 years in prison,...
IDAHO STATE

