Today, Black Wall Street Legacy Festival (Legacy Fest) announced the full schedule for its upcoming commemoration of the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. This series of community-led events, which include discussion panels, performances and guest appearances from artists, advocates and political leaders, will take place in Tulsa’s historic Greenwood district; it will center the hundreds of local residents who lost their lives during the massacre, as well as the survivors and descendants who continue the fight for reparatory justice and accountability more than a century later.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO