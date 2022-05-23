ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Join News 9 At 10 P.M. All Week For 'Chasing A Championship' With OU Softball

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
The Women's College World Series will be coming back to Oklahoma City the week after next, and both the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University are still in it. The Sooners and Cowgirls both host Super Regionals next weekend, OSU against Clemson and Oklahoma taking on the University of Central Florida.

The No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners are hoping for back-to-back national championships.

News 9 This Morning anchor Robin Marsh spent one weekend going everywhere with the Sooners. She has an inside look at our latest Oklahoma's Own Originals series, "Chasing A Championship."

Monday night at 10:00, we talk to OU head coach Patty Gasso. We've got her mic'd up, so you'll hear what she's really telling the players and the umpires.

Tuesday night at 10:00, we'll feature team highlights from this season -- a montage of shots of all the players, the home runs, and phenom pitcher Jordy Bahl. Plus, we'll reveal which superstar Coach Gasso told to take a two-week break early in her career.

Wednesday night's story is about OU team captain Lynnsie Elam, who suddenly lost her mother during her freshman year at Chickasha High School. Coach Gasso stepped in when Elam was only 15 years old to help her through the tremendously difficult time.

Thursday night at 10, we feature our cameras with the OU softball team on game days. It's an all-access pass behind the scenes of Oklahoma Sooners softball.

And we end the week on Friday at 10 p.m. with what the OU players really think of Coach Gasso.

"She's an absolute boss lady and we all have respect for her," said Jordy Bahl.

Gasso is going strong in her 28th season as head coach. In a rare and vulnerable moment, Gasso shares the gift and sacrifice her mom gave her to be where she is today.

It's all coming up this week on News 9.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

For OU's Team Captain, A Devastating Tragedy Unlocks A Devoted Testimony

It's the talk of the sports world, the University of Oklahoma softball team's historic chase for a second-straight national title. News 9's Robin Marsh has your all-access pass to the Sooners this season. Our Oklahoma's Own Originals series, 'Chasing A Championship' continues with the team captain's story of loss and redeeming love -- molding a champion on the field and beyond.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
ESPN

Oklahoma softball and the secrets behind the most dominant team in sports

JOCELYN ALO, THE best home run hitter in the history of NCAA softball, lords over home plate. She announces her arrival with an elaborate choreography, a dance she has perfected. She arches her back over her left leg, once more over her right. She lifts the bat over her right shoulder. Thumps it against her back in three short, violent bursts. Bang. Bang. Bang. Whips it through the air, the bat made into a blur like light trails on a highway.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Patty Gasso
Robin
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Meet the newest OU quarterback, with a name fit for the role

Fourteen new players have joined the Oklahoma football program through the transfer portal this offseason. That could be the most of any team in a Power Five conference. One of the latest additions is quarterback prospect General Booty, who is transferring from Tyler (Texas) Junior College. It’s a name that seems more than suited for the person tasked with arguably the most important position on the field.
NORMAN, OK
okstate.edu

Shrum inducted into Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame

Media Contact: Shannon Rigsby | Public Information Officer | 405-744-9081 | shannon.rigsby@okstate.edu. Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum was inducted April 29 into the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame (OWHOF), joining seven other impressive women in the 2022 class. Dr. Shrum was honored at a ceremony at the Omni...
STILLWATER, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Virtual Tour of this Eerie Abandoned Oklahoma Speedway!

Take a virtual tour of the abandoned Tulsa Speedway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was once a thriving and busy track until it closed permanently back in the mid-2000s. I remember going there a few times when I was a kid and it was always a great time. The stands were full, and fans from all over would come to watch the races.
TULSA, OK
Softball
okstate.edu

Western Oklahoma faces wheat crop devastation

Media Contact: Alisa Boswell-Gore | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-7115 | alisa.gore@okstate.edu. On the western side of Oklahoma, early cotton acre establishment is in question, and winter wheat outcome looks devastating, according to Gary Strickland, Jackson County director and southwest regional agronomist for Oklahoma State University Extension. With winter wheat...
STILLWATER, OK
wdnonline.com

Despite plans and promises, the future of Oklahoma water is uncertain

ADA — About 12 miles south of Ada, down a country road and behind a locked gate on private land, is some of the cleanest, clearest water you’re likely to find in Oklahoma. The water you can see isn’t much more than a pond. But this actually is the principal surface opening of the Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer, a 500-plus-squaremile underground formation serving as the primary source of drinking water for Ada, Durant, Tishomingo and at least six other towns.
ADA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

