Join News 9 At 10 P.M. All Week For 'Chasing A Championship' With OU Softball

The Women's College World Series will be coming back to Oklahoma City the week after next, and both the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University are still in it. The Sooners and Cowgirls both host Super Regionals next weekend, OSU against Clemson and Oklahoma taking on the University of Central Florida.

The No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners are hoping for back-to-back national championships.

News 9 This Morning anchor Robin Marsh spent one weekend going everywhere with the Sooners. She has an inside look at our latest Oklahoma's Own Originals series, "Chasing A Championship."

Monday night at 10:00, we talk to OU head coach Patty Gasso. We've got her mic'd up, so you'll hear what she's really telling the players and the umpires.

Tuesday night at 10:00, we'll feature team highlights from this season -- a montage of shots of all the players, the home runs, and phenom pitcher Jordy Bahl. Plus, we'll reveal which superstar Coach Gasso told to take a two-week break early in her career.

Wednesday night's story is about OU team captain Lynnsie Elam, who suddenly lost her mother during her freshman year at Chickasha High School. Coach Gasso stepped in when Elam was only 15 years old to help her through the tremendously difficult time.

Thursday night at 10, we feature our cameras with the OU softball team on game days. It's an all-access pass behind the scenes of Oklahoma Sooners softball.

And we end the week on Friday at 10 p.m. with what the OU players really think of Coach Gasso.

"She's an absolute boss lady and we all have respect for her," said Jordy Bahl.

Gasso is going strong in her 28th season as head coach. In a rare and vulnerable moment, Gasso shares the gift and sacrifice her mom gave her to be where she is today.

It's all coming up this week on News 9.