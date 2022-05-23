PGA Championship Comes To A Close At Southern Hills

Looking at 24 hour rainfall totals from this storm system so far. The heaviest rain across portions of central and northeastern OK where 2 to 6 inches + has fallen! Also, you can see significant rainfall over the Panhandles! The rain is not over yet! This is a very slow moving storm system and rain could linger through Wednesday and even into early Thursday morning. A Flood Watch continues for a large portion of Oklahoma through 1 AM Wednesday. Turn around don’t drown! #okwx.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO