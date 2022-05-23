ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

PGA Championship Comes To A Close At Southern Hills

By News 9
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - The PGA wrapped up in Tulsa with Justin Thomas...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Tennis World Usa

Jon Rahm: "I only missed a fairway in Tulsa"

World number 2 Jon Rahm finished his journey at the PGA Championship, the second Grand Slam of 2022 played at the Southern Hills, in Tulsa (Oklahoma), with a round under par, 68 strokes (-2), the best of the week, which It included four birdies and two bogeys and a shot off the tee at hole 17, par 4, which ended with the ball three meters from the flag but failed to finish off the eagle.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tonight At 10: Return To Webbers Falls

WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - A horrific accident as a barge takes out a section of the I-40 bridge over the Arkansas River. That was May 26th, 2002. In tonight’s 10:00 newscast, hear dramatic stories from that day.
WEBBERS FALLS, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Tulsa Freshman Works To Qualify For US Women's National Basketball Team

A Tulsa student is competing for a chance to play on the US national basketball team. Marcayla Johnson is a freshman at Booker T. Washington and will head to Colorado for the basketball tryouts. Johnson is only 15 years old and she'll be competing against 17-year-olds to get one of 12 spots on the national team. “She’s a beast on the basketball court. When she puts on the jersey she’s a whole different person," said Marcal Johnson.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Meet The News 9 Weather Team At Bob Mills On June 4th

Visit Bob Mills Furniture on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and meet the News 9 Weather Team, including Chief Meteorologist David Payne! Check out the SkyNews 9 helicopter and our News 9 Storm Trackers too. Bob Mills Furniture is located at 3600 W. Reno Ave in Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Virtual Tour of this Eerie Abandoned Oklahoma Speedway!

Take a virtual tour of the abandoned Tulsa Speedway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was once a thriving and busy track until it closed permanently back in the mid-2000s. I remember going there a few times when I was a kid and it was always a great time. The stands were full, and fans from all over would come to watch the races.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOR

Over the last 24 hours widespread heavy rainfall hit Oklahoma!

Looking at 24 hour rainfall totals from this storm system so far. The heaviest rain across portions of central and northeastern OK where 2 to 6 inches + has fallen! Also, you can see significant rainfall over the Panhandles! The rain is not over yet! This is a very slow moving storm system and rain could linger through Wednesday and even into early Thursday morning. A Flood Watch continues for a large portion of Oklahoma through 1 AM Wednesday. Turn around don’t drown! #okwx.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Heavy Rain Causes Slight Flooding Along Bird Creek

The heavy rain pushed several creeks to their limit with some slight flooding on Wednesday. The highest water was in Skiatook, Sperry and the north side of Tulsa along the route of Bird Creek and its tributaries. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at 5 p.m. along Bird Creek...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

EMBARK Reveal New Way To Travel In OKC

EMBARK revealed its new Rapid BRT vehicle Thursday morning. EMBARK said the new vehicles will have luxury seating and amenities. The first RAPID line will connect Northwest Expressway and Meridian to downtown Oklahoma City, with 32 stops along the way.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Flooding alerts in place as rain continues in Tulsa, NE Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Numerous flood warnings, watches and advisories are in effect for Northeast Oklahoma. Bird Creek and Caney River are two spots of concern. A band of rain slowly continues to move through the area Tuesday. The storms thus far have not been severe. Rain chances remain...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Part Of Highway 20 Closed Near Skiatook Due To Flooding

Some areas around Green Country are flooded on Wednesday morning after several rounds of rain over the last couple of days. Highway 20 into Skiatook is partially shutdown between SH-11 and North Lewis Avenue due to the flooding. One eastbound lane of SH-20 is currently open. News On 6's Cal...
SKIATOOK, OK
News On 6

Repairs Delayed For Some Oklahoma Roads Destroyed By Rain

Parts of Oklahoma received some much-needed rain this week, but some roads have taken a beating from how much has fallen. Some county officials said they're hoping to repair those roads once the rain stops. Logan County commissioner Marven Goodman said water can be powerful and aggressive. Oftentimes, the roadways...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
okstate.edu

Western Oklahoma faces wheat crop devastation

Media Contact: Alisa Boswell-Gore | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-7115 | alisa.gore@okstate.edu. On the western side of Oklahoma, early cotton acre establishment is in question, and winter wheat outcome looks devastating, according to Gary Strickland, Jackson County director and southwest regional agronomist for Oklahoma State University Extension. With winter wheat...
STILLWATER, OK

