PGA Championship Comes To A Close At Southern Hills

For golf fans this past weekend, it was the experience of a lifetime with the PGA Championship in Tulsa. But a man from Guthrie is bringing home more than good memories after a shot by the biggest star on the golf course that didn’t quite find the fairway.
World number 2 Jon Rahm finished his journey at the PGA Championship, the second Grand Slam of 2022 played at the Southern Hills, in Tulsa (Oklahoma), with a round under par, 68 strokes (-2), the best of the week, which It included four birdies and two bogeys and a shot off the tee at hole 17, par 4, which ended with the ball three meters from the flag but failed to finish off the eagle.
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - A horrific accident as a barge takes out a section of the I-40 bridge over the Arkansas River. That was May 26th, 2002. In tonight’s 10:00 newscast, hear dramatic stories from that day.
A Tulsa student is competing for a chance to play on the US national basketball team. Marcayla Johnson is a freshman at Booker T. Washington and will head to Colorado for the basketball tryouts. Johnson is only 15 years old and she'll be competing against 17-year-olds to get one of 12 spots on the national team. “She’s a beast on the basketball court. When she puts on the jersey she’s a whole different person," said Marcal Johnson.
Take a virtual tour of the abandoned Tulsa Speedway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was once a thriving and busy track until it closed permanently back in the mid-2000s. I remember going there a few times when I was a kid and it was always a great time. The stands were full, and fans from all over would come to watch the races.
TULSA, Okla. — Two of Oklahoma high school football powerhouses will take each other on at TU’s Chapman Stadium. Bixby and Owasso will play in the “Battle of the Burbs” at 7:35 p.m. Thursday, August 25 at Chapman Stadium. The two have not played against each...
OWASSO, Okla. — If you’re wondering what to do with the kids this weekend as the temperatures soar, Funtastic Island in Owasso just opened to the public last weekend after undergoing a $1.2 million renovation. The complete makeover includes an entirely new playground and large splashpad for kids.
Looking at 24 hour rainfall totals from this storm system so far. The heaviest rain across portions of central and northeastern OK where 2 to 6 inches + has fallen! Also, you can see significant rainfall over the Panhandles! The rain is not over yet! This is a very slow moving storm system and rain could linger through Wednesday and even into early Thursday morning. A Flood Watch continues for a large portion of Oklahoma through 1 AM Wednesday. Turn around don’t drown! #okwx.
The heavy rain pushed several creeks to their limit with some slight flooding on Wednesday. The highest water was in Skiatook, Sperry and the north side of Tulsa along the route of Bird Creek and its tributaries. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at 5 p.m. along Bird Creek...
EMBARK revealed its new Rapid BRT vehicle Thursday morning. EMBARK said the new vehicles will have luxury seating and amenities. The first RAPID line will connect Northwest Expressway and Meridian to downtown Oklahoma City, with 32 stops along the way.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Numerous flood warnings, watches and advisories are in effect for Northeast Oklahoma. Bird Creek and Caney River are two spots of concern. A band of rain slowly continues to move through the area Tuesday. The storms thus far have not been severe. Rain chances remain...
Had I only known I would have attended the alligator vigil late last week on Thursday, May 19th (05-19-22) in Claremore, OK. in honor of the late Albert E. Gator. It was a celebration of life and a gator festival all in one!. I don't know all the details, but...
Some areas around Green Country are flooded on Wednesday morning after several rounds of rain over the last couple of days. Highway 20 into Skiatook is partially shutdown between SH-11 and North Lewis Avenue due to the flooding. One eastbound lane of SH-20 is currently open. News On 6's Cal...
Parts of Oklahoma received some much-needed rain this week, but some roads have taken a beating from how much has fallen. Some county officials said they're hoping to repair those roads once the rain stops. Logan County commissioner Marven Goodman said water can be powerful and aggressive. Oftentimes, the roadways...
No matter the season or temperature, the greens at Southern Hills Country Club stay vibrant because of what is underneath. The course is able to keep the underground temperature consistent year-round thanks to a unique system developed by a local company. In 2019, crews installed special pipes that have either...
Media Contact: Alisa Boswell-Gore | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-7115 | alisa.gore@okstate.edu. On the western side of Oklahoma, early cotton acre establishment is in question, and winter wheat outcome looks devastating, according to Gary Strickland, Jackson County director and southwest regional agronomist for Oklahoma State University Extension. With winter wheat...
One of the most popular and well-known urban legends or ghost stories being told, not only in Oklahoma but Nationwide, is the terrifying tale of 'Cry Baby Bridge.' I'm sure you've heard this story before and it seems that every town in every state has a 'Cry Baby Bridge.' As a matter of fact, some towns have more than one!
