Walker, 3 relievers combine on 6-hitter as Mets beat Rox 2-0

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Francisco Lindor broke a scoreless game with a single in the sixth inning, Taijuan Walker and three relievers combined on a six-hitter and the New York Mets extended their streak of rebounding from losses by beating the Colorado Rockies 2-0.

The Mets dropped the second game of a doubleheader Saturday, which led to them winning their franchise-best 14th straight game following a loss. By taking two of three, New York also captured its 11th series win this season.

This marked the first time Colorado has been shut out at Coors Field since Aug. 31, 2020, against San Diego.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

