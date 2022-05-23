ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Shelton resident new corporator at Newtown Savings Bank

sheltonherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewtown Savings Bank elected Douglas Wade, Jr., as a new corporator during the Bank’s annual meeting held at the Waterview in Monroe. Wade, a Shelton resident, is the fourth generation President of...

www.sheltonherald.com

WestfairOnline

Hearst to close Bridgeport printing presses, with 28 jobs lost

Hearst Connecticut Media Group has announced it will shut down its Bridgeport printing presses in July, resulting in the loss of 28 jobs. The company will shift its printing press operations to Albany, home of its Times Union publication. Hearst published eight daily newspapers in Connecticut and the relocation of operations to upstate New York will result in earlier print deadlines for the Connecticut publications.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

Violin Playing Scammer Has Covered A Lot of Ground in Greater-Danbury, Many Residents Know It’s Fake

Tapinto.net ran a story on Monday (5/23/22) to warn the public of a possible scam. The report was all about an individual who has been seen in Mahopac "playing" a violin in public places, and asking for money. The panhandler usually has a sob story about feeding their family or being in need, but witnesses told the paper it's a fake and they've seen the man counting large sums of cash.
hamlethub.com

CT Homecare Agency Announces $60,000 Employee Award Program

As businesses across all industries compete to attract new talent, one Connecticut company is rewarding current employees with a new bonus program. Assisted Living Services, Inc. (ALS) in Cheshire and Westport, Conn. is converting its monthly $5,000 Platinum Caregiver Award for one outstanding employee into a $1,000 award for five employees each month in response to an employee and client survey. The program will culminate in December, 2022 with the selection of one Ultimate $5000 Platinum Caregiver.
WESTPORT, CT
therealdeal.com

Fairfield County town nears private island purchase for over $100M

Just how much are 60 acres of mostly undeveloped land on Connecticut’s Gold Coast worth? Darien taxpayers are about to find out. The Fairfield County town is in contract to purchase Great Island (technically a peninsula) on the Long Island Sound for somewhere north of $100 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.
WestfairOnline

Asian-focused bakery opens in Stamford

A new bakery offering on Asian desserts and beverages has opened in Stamford. Shiro Desserts at 172 Bedford St. is the city’s first Asian American bakery. It is owned and operated by Sabrina Yang, a business major at UConn, who offers a line-up of East Asian-inspired delicacies and drinks, including green tea cake (pictured here).
WTNH

Nyberg: The Pedal Cruise Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s that time of year to hit the water in Connecticut. This year, however, there’s a new option for boating fun in Milford. It’s brought to you by the same Connecticut man who developed the Elm City Party bike, where you pedal and party your way around New Haven. The […]
WTNH

West Haven Waterfront: Where do the projects stand now?

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Beach season is here, and did you know that West Haven has the longest public beach in the state? There are miles of great sand, so why is so much of West Haven’s waterfront wasted? An entire section of the waterfront is supposed to be an outlet mall by now. […]
WestfairOnline

The Norwalk Collection, a multifamily portfolio, sells for $293.5M

Cushman & Wakefield has announced the sale of The Norwalk Collection, a 662-unit multifamily portfolio, for $293.5 million. The portfolio consists of three buildings – The Waypointe at 515 West Ave. and the Berkeley and Quincy Lofts at 30 Orchard St. – totaling 334 two-bedroom units and 328 one-bedroom units. The properties also feature approximately 68,000 square feet of retail space and 789 parking spots.
NewsBreak
Economy
Connecticut Public

Connecticut marshals under scrutiny for allegedly charging excessive fees

When Lois Patrick was growing up in Bridgeport, her big yellow house on Wentworth Street was the center of gravity for her family. Aunts, uncles and cousins gathered every year for Christmas and Thanksgiving. Her uncle was married there, and on the Fourth of July – her grandmother’s birthday – they celebrated with hamburgers and homemade ice cream, spilling from the backyard into the street.
Eyewitness News

Arrest made in Shelton bank robbery

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery in February. On Thursday, police said they took 41-year-old Ramion Baker of Bridgeport into custody and charged him with third-degree robbery and second-degree larceny. According to police, a masked man handed a teller a note...
i95 ROCK

Is 2022 the Year of the Black Bear in Connecticut?

I know it's going to happen one of these days, I'm so close, and they're all around me. I've never seen a black bear out in the wild, but I almost did this morning. I was sitting on my couch at 6:30 AM, when I heard my wife frantically knocking on our slider. "Holy poop! Open the fudging door! There's a fudging bear out here!" I was in my robe, but I walked out barefoot trying to catch a glimpse of the big fella. Nope, it was already gone. It scared the hell out of her, as she was walking our precious 5 pound Chihuahua RayRay when she saw it lumbering nearby.
hamlethub.com

Meet Bethel resident Rusty Beers, member of Effectv's local team!

Editor's note: here on HamletHub, we are excited to introduce you to the team at Effectv! For the past few months, we have put a spotlight on local Effectv employees and learned what they love about their community, their job, and working with local small businesses. Meet Rusty Beers, sales...
hamlethub.com

KISSoapery Marks Grand Opening in Fairfield

Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce the official grand opening of KISSoapery, located at 43 Unquowa Road in Fairfield. The Town of Fairfield Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, and Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President, Beverly Balaz, joined owners Nicole and Louis Georgakis in celebrating the grand opening with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 20th.
News 12

Extra police presence at some Connecticut schools amid tragedy in Texas

There was an extra police presence at some Connecticut schools Wednesday following a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas. Fairfield police officers said they added extra security to schools but stress the heightened police presence is not a result of any threats in town, but rather a community engagement measure in response to the tragedy in Texas.

