Tilray Brands Inc TLRY shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced the launch of its CBD lifestyle brand POLLEN on the Amazon.com Inc AMZN UK platform. Pollen is designed to help uncomplicate wellness routines and elevate the CBD experience for consumers. The new Tilray brand offers a unique product mix of CBD gummies and "drink drops." It will feature three product lines including Powerbank, which promotes a natural energy boost, No Pressure for stress relief and Soothe You for mind and body balance.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO