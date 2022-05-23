ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, KS

3 Vehicle Accident Causes Minor Injuries

 3 days ago

A three vehicle accident in Seward County Sunday afternoon causes minor injuries. The accident occurred at 1:25pm at US Highway 83 and Highway 54. A Ford F150 being driven by Eduardo Rios-Zacarias, 28 of Liberal, was...

kscbnews.net

Cimarron Man Dies in Meade County Accident

A two vehicle accident occurred Tuesday in Meade County at the intersection of US 160 and Road 4. A 2004 Chevy SUV being driven by Peter Krahn, 21, of Cimarron was traveling Southbound on road 4 in Meade County, while a 2022 Peterbilt semi being driven by Bevan Becker,28, of Montezuma was Westbound on US 160. Krahn failed to yield the right of way to the semi, and struck the semi on the number 4 axle of the trailer. The Chevy SUV came to a rest facing North in the Eastbound lane of US 160, while the semi came to final rest facing West in the Westbound lane of US 160.
MEADE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

21-year-old Kansas man killed in crash with semi

MEADE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old driver from Cimmaron is dead after colliding with a semi-truck in Meade County Tuesday. Peter Krahan, 21, was driving an SUV southbound on Road 4 in Meade County when he failed to yield to a 2022 Peterbilt semi going westbound on Highway 160, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. […]
MEADE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Cimarron man dead after early-morning car accident

MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A Cimarron man has died after a two-vehicle accident that happened early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of US 160 and Road 4. A 2004 Chevy SUV being driven by 21-year-old Peter Krahn had been traveling southbound on Road 4 when he failed to yield the right-of-way and stuck a semi being driven by 28-year-old Bevan Becker of Montezuma.
CIMARRON, KS
kscbnews.net

Little River Shocks Elkhart with Four Run Seventh

Elkhart’s trip to the 2-1A state baseball tournament was short lived in 2022. Little River scored four runs in the top of the seventh to shock the #4 seed Elkhart Wildcats 7-5 Thursday afternoon at the Great Bend Sports Complex. Elkhart scored three in the first and one in the fourth for a 4-0 lead. Little River scored two in the fifth but the Wildcats answered with one in the bottom of the fifth to lead 5-2. Little River crept closer with one in the sixth and shocked EHS with four runs in the seventh. Little River out-hit Elkhart 11-9 and had three errors compared to one Elkhart error. Cesar Gomez was 3-3 with a double and two runs. Austin Rich was 3-4. Julian Duran drove home two runs. Kage Ralstin pitched 2 and 1/3 scoreless with five strikeouts. Elkhart’s relief pitching allowed seven runs and 10 hits. Elkhart finishes 19-5 and has made state six of the past nine seasons.
LITTLE RIVER, KS
kscbnews.net

OSBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Guymon

GUYMON, Oklahoma (May 24, 2022) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Guymon Police Department to investigate an officer-involved-shooting that occurred the afternoon of May 23, 2022. Based on the OSBI’s initial investigation, this is what is known at this time:. • The...
GUYMON, OK
kscbnews.net

Jack L. Frydendall

Jack L. Frydendall, age 78, passed away Monday evening, May 23, 2022, at St. Catherine Hospital, Garden City, Kansas. He was born February 15, 1944, in Phillipsburg, Kansas, the son of Clair Russell and Flona Mabel (Heaton) Frydendall. In 1960 he moved to Scott City, Kansas. This is where he met the love of his life, Randea Kah Leslie. Later on May 2, 1963, they couple were married in Scott City. While in Scott City, he worked hard to support his family of seven as a milkman, shoe cobbler, bartender at the VFW, the Dart-In, and Campbell’s dry cleaning. He later bought the dry cleaning service and operated it for several years. In 1972, the couple moved to Meade where he began working for Rainbo Bread as a deliveryman until his retirement in 2006. He proudly served Southwest Kansas and part of Oklahoma for over thirty-four years, delivering bread and making new friends wherever he went. In 1985, Jack relocated to Liberal, Kansas, with Rainbo Bread. After his retirement in 2006, he worked at the Liberal Good Samaritan Center as maintenance and a van driver. In 2010, Jack and Randea moved to Greeley, Colorado, to be closer to their grandchildren. Jack worked part-time at a local car wash as a hobby/loved getting to see how much money he could find in the vacuums and various items that customers would leave at the carwash. In 2021, Jack moved back to Liberal.
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Carr Files to Run for County Commission District 3

Scott Carr (republican) has filed his intent to run for Seward County Commissioner,. Presephoni Fuller (republican) Christopher Linenbroker (republican) Commissioner, District 4. Nathan McCaffrey (republican) Following is a list of offices to be elected in 2022. The filing deadline is June 1, 2022 at. noon. STATE OFFICES (file with the...
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Haboob rolls over southwest Kansas

MORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A community in southwest Kansas got to experience something that is usually associated with deserts and the American southwest — a haboob. Haboobs are giant dust storms. The National Weather Service said haboobs occur due to thunderstorm outflow winds. The strong winds pick up and carry dust, reducing visibility. On […]
MORTON COUNTY, KS
kscbnews.net

Shawnah Lee Nell Slemp

Shawnah Lee Nell Slemp, 63, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her home in Moscow, Kansas. The daughter of James Lee and Retta Nell (Hanna) Slemp, she was born April 4, 1959, in Satanta, Kansas. She enjoyed being a mechanic and body shop work. Most of all she enjoyed...
MOSCOW, KS
kscbnews.net

Raul Mizraim Lamas

Raul Mizraim Lamas, 22, passed away on May 22, 2022 at Meade District Hospital in Meade, Kansas. He was surrounded by his family. Raul was born on December 10, 1999 to Bertha (Chavez) and Raul Lamas in Juarez, Mexico. He attended elementary school in Plains, Kansas and graduated from Southwestern Heights High School in 2020.
PLAINS, KS
kscbnews.net

Carson Gilmore 2nd Team All WAC Golf

First Team School Points Theo Juhl Garden City 69.0 Cooper Scheck Dodge City 65.5 Maddix Shook Garden City 65.0 Aaron Allen Garden City 58.0 Scott Heilman Great Bend 51.5 Jack Koksal Garden City 51.0 Second Team School Points Aidan Robinson Dodge City 46.5 Aedryc Ortiz Garden City 39.5 Carson Gilmore Liberal 23.5 Grayden Gamblin Dodge City 22.0 A.J. Peters Dodge City 21.5 Ashton Hernandez Hays 19.5.
DODGE CITY, KS
kscbnews.net

Want to Hire a Home Health Care Worker

I want to hire a Home Health Care worker for my disabled daughter, at a private residence in Liberal. Offering $10.90 per hour; willing to discuss either full time or part time. 620 309 1232.
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Liberal Contractor Ordered to Pay Restitution

— A businessman, who owns a home improvement business in Liberal, Kansas, has been ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to The Office of Attorney General Derek Schmidt. The Office of Attorney General Derek Schmidt states Aureliano Pena, who...
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Ryan Mein Competes at State

Liberal’s Ryan Mein shot 95 and missed the cut at Mariah Hills. It was a cold and windy day. He battled his swing throughout the day but never gave up. I think the extra week and the difficult course allowed him to learn a lot and will help him as he continues to play throughout the summer. He shot a better score than he did as a freshman at the state tournament.
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

USD 480 Board Meets Moves Resolution Forward

The USD 480 Board of Education met on Monday evening at 6:30pm and due to the increase of vocational classes offered at Liberal High School in the 2021/2022 school year, the Vocational Fund needs to be republished. The Board approved the purchase and implementation of Action Based Labs for MacArthur...
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

USD 480 Summer Lunch Program to Kick Off June 1st

USD 480 Nutrition Services is providing free grab-and-go lunches for any child ages 1-18 during their Summer Food Program, Monday through Friday, June 1 through July 29. The program begins at two off-campus locations on Wednesday, June 1 and at select school buildings starting June 6. See below for a...
LIBERAL, KS

