This originally appeared as an Opinion Piece in the May 17 Los Angeles Times. https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2022-05-17/california-air-resources-board-carbon-neutrality-2045-2030. Ten years ago, many Californians could not have imagined the climate nightmare we are living today — dark orange skies during wildfire season, heat waves in the dead of winter, mandatory water restrictions amid...