ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, KS

Lake goers give safety tips ahead of Memorial Day

By Joe Baker
KWCH.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - Memorial Day weekend is near, and many families and friends will spend their holiday at the lake. Cheney Lake is one of the more popular lakes in the area. It is expected...

www.kwch.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Lifeguards remind families of water safety as pools open

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lifeguards at the Greater Wichita YMCA are reminding families of water safety as pools and water parks open for the summer season. “The one thing that sets us (the YMCA) apart is that we always have this water year-round for anyone that needs it, whether it’s to have fun with your family or if it’s something you need therapeutically,” said Kasey Williams, senior program director for the South YMCA.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Isolated severe storm risk on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain windy and warm on Memorial Day before a few isolated storms develop during the evening. It will be a mild start to the day on Memorial Day with morning low temperatures ranging from the 50s and 60s over western Kansas to near 70 over central and eastern Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Memorial Day Weekend
KWCH.com

The heat is back on

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The heat and the wind to be the main focus for your Memorial Day. But by 5-6 pm we are tracking the potential for severe storms to start up. Expect isolated thunderstorm development through central Kansas to last until 10 pm. The main concern tonight will be the potential for large and damaging hail, up to the size of tennis balls. Strong wind as well as a few tornadoes are also possible with storms this evening. Storms will organize along the cold front around 10 pm - midnight and continue to fire overnight, but the threat for severe storms doesn’t look to hold up well along the front. Just expect strong winds, and noisy storms through to about 5-6 am Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Increasing food prices impact Hutchinson burger joint

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether you’re grabbing a meal with family and friends or going to the grocery store, you may feel the higher prices hit your wallet. Tyler Davis, the owner of Bogey’s in Hutchinson, says he’s seen that change in his restaurant. Davis says, “things...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Bogeys burger prices rise. Owner gives out discounts

Kansans run to remember Wichita Marine Chris Norgren, other fallen service members. Among many Memorial Day events happening Monday across Sedgwick County, a group gathered at Maize High School to honor the lives of fallen service members. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ukraine designer making gowns to push end of war.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Windy & hot Sunday, severe storms on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that gusty winds and hot weather will continue Sunday before storm chances return late on Memorial Day. It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures ranging from the 60s over western Kansas to near 70 over central and eastern Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheney, KS
KWCH.com

Two teens killed at N. Wichita graduation party

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) 3:40 p.m. Saturday update: Wichita Police are investigating a shooting that killed 17-year-old Boisy D. Barefield of Wichita and a hit and run that killed a 15-year-old girl. WPD says there was a graduation party at The Banquet Hall on the 3100 block of East 25th Street...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hot and Humid Memorial Day Weekend... Then Storms Next Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that highs this weekend will be above average into the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will be gusty at times from the S at 15-25mph with gusts over 30mph. The southerly wind will be draining in rich gulf moisture and will allow for heat index values to be close to 100 degrees! You’ll want to remember heat safety tips.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

American Legion Post 408 holds 3-part Memorial Day even

Kansans run to remember Wichita Marine Chris Norgren, other fallen service members. Among many Memorial Day events happening Monday across Sedgwick County, a group gathered at Maize High School to honor the lives of fallen service members. Updated: 22 hours ago. Bogeys burger prices rise. The owner discounts those who...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Derby theater sees huge crowds for Top Gun premier

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a two-year wait due to the pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick is finally premiering this week, and for many fans, this is their first time back in theaters. Father and son, Eddie and Liam are avid Top Gun fans and have been anticipating this movie for...
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

Police investigating E. Wichita fatal shooting as possible hate crime

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 27-year-old Roger R. Gale on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault after fatally shooting 30-year-old Emmanuel Hardy. WPD is now looking into whether the shooting was a hate crime. WPD learned that Roger Gale, Emmanuel Hardy, and...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy