ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Wirth Watching: The flood of ’83

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hw7eU_0fn1nDhP00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – As we embark on the countdown to ABC4’s 75th reunion, those at the station have gone to Craig Wirth to hear tales of some of television’s most memorable moments.

According to Wirth, there are a couple of news events that stand out as momentous, including one of the biggest that happened 39 years ago next week.

Wirth Watching: A wedding to remember

ABC4 made sure our cameras were out for the flood of ‘83, at the time brought to us by new video tape technology.

Check out the video above to time travel back to the water surge of ‘83.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC4

Beloved Russian bakery pop-up coming to Utah this summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Food lovers, mark your calendars as a popular Russian bakery heads to Utah this summer. Piroshky Piroshky is a Seattle-based bakery that is coming to Salt Lake City for a day while touring the United States on a pop-up tour. Utah fans can visit the pop-up shop at two locations […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Rising heat heads for Utah records today

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! The heat is on! We saw above-average temperatures with high pressure in control for our Wednesday and on Thursday we could see the hottest temperatures of the year. Above-average heat should peak on Thursday with the potential to tie or break a record in Salt Lake. The […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Spring to summer feeling before bigger changes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Winds relax a bit today, and a serious warming trend will help push temperatures above average for the middle of the week. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s along the Wasatch Front with Salt Lake City potentially getting to 80 while St. George returns to the mid-90s. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

How dire is the drought in Utah this season?

UTAH (ABC4) – As Utah continues experiencing an unprecedented drought, state officials are constantly hoping Mother Nature will replenish Utah’s water levels. With some recent rainfall covering parts of Utah, how much did the weather activity help snowpack levels? “Our lands are tinder dry, and with May and June forecasted to be hotter and drier […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Entertainment
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
State
Utah State
ABC4

The culture of Utah rugby

UTAH (ABC4) – The game of rugby has over 400 million fans worldwide, and photojournalist Tainui Wihongi shows how the culture of Utah rugby is like a family that fosters positive youth development.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Warming begins with more wildfire concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Winds relax a bit on Wednesday and a serious warming trend will help push temperatures above average for the middle of the week. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s along the Wasatch Front with Salt Lake City potentially getting to 80 while St. George returns […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Snowbasin Resort kicks off summer concert series, mountain activities

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – As summer inches closer, locals and visitors are heading outdoors to enjoy the warm summer air atop Utah’s majestic mountains. Snowbasin Resort has announced its 2022 summer activities, offering guests the chance to fully bask in the great Utah outdoors. This summer, Snowbasin visitors can enjoy: Blues, Brews & BBQ Concert […]
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Utah’s Dirty Soda Craze

It’s 6:15am and the drive through line has already begun forming at Sips in Clearfield, Utah. Customers are craving their favorite morning drink which clearly outsells coffee. Beginning at 6:30am when Sips opens, customers are ordering “Dirty Soda”; a combination of flavored syrups added to soda of all types. Because it’s apparently just too boring to get a plain Diet Coke or Sprite.
CLEARFIELD, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc4 S 75th#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Explore historic sites commemorating Black history in Utah

(STACKER) – The legacies of influential Black Americans have not always been acknowledged, so it’s not uncommon that modern-day residents may overlook the historic sites of their own cities. While some historical Black figures in the U.S. are more well-known than others, there are in fact thousands of people dating back generations to 17th-century slavery […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Warming trend with some wildfire worries

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a cool and breezy start to the workweek, we’ll see high temperatures on the up and up Tuesday. We still will fall slightly below average for this time of year, but skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy once again as we warm about 5 degrees […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Widowed crash survivor begs Utahns to drive safe

GROVE PARK, Utah (ABC4) – Thursday, just days before the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer begins, the Utah Department Of Transportation (UDOT) held a press conference in Memory Grove Park. The 100 Deadliest Days is the time period between memorial day and labor day when deadly crashes almost double on Utah roads. UDOT they are already […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah is home to second-largest percentage of WWII veterans

UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. population of veterans has slowly declined each year. The share of adult veterans peaked in 1970 when nearly 44% of the adult population had served in the military. The U.S. draft ended in 1973 and since then, service members have aged and passed over the decades. The total veteran population […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

These are the safest cities in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – With the demographic and landscape of Utah ever-changing, many locals and new residents have settled into the Beehive State, proudly calling it home. When searching for a place to settle down or raise a family, arguably, the most important factor to consider is safety. Ensuring your future neighborhood and the wider community […]
UTAH STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming’s Big Show to Feature World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales

For the first time since 2018, the Budweiser Clydesdales will appear in Sweetwater County at Wyoming’s Big Show July 30-August 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will perform Thursday, August 4, at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena and will be on the midway at Wyoming’s Big Show daily, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM except when at an event.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
ABC4

Talking with children about tragic events

(ABC4) – With the recent school shooting in Texas, many parents are left feeling overwhelmed about how they should approach their kids to talk about these types of heavy topics. It can be confusing and scary for young children when watching such tragic events unfold on the news. Children mimic and follow their parents’ emotions, […]
TEXAS STATE
ABC4

The Summer 2022 Outlook is in! What should Utahns expect?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The highly anticipated, long range 2022 summer outlook for temperature and precipitation was recently announced for the United States. The long-range predictions are put out by the Climate Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, and to be honest, it’s not the best news for the Beehive State.  La Niña […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Intermountain speaks on water safety in Utah

HEBER, Utah (ABC4) – Today, trauma clinicians and community health caregivers from Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital will be joined by first responders from Utah State Parks and Wasatch County Search and Rescue to discuss the importance of water safety as we approach the Memorial Day holiday weekend.  The event will take place at Deer Creek […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

First period product dispensers installed in Utah school

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The state’s first dispensers with free period products are being installed at a school in Murray. Hillcrest Jr. High is the first public school with free tampons and pads in every female and unisex bathroom. State lawmakers recently passed a bill requiring period products to be freely available in every K […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Parents react to Texas school shooting

UTAH (ABC4) – As families in Uvalde, Texas struggle to make sense of the massacre, Utah parents say they are heartbroken and that their thoughts go out to Robb Elementary. “Just seeing pictures of parents weeping with their kids, it hits pretty close to home. It’d be pretty scary to have my kids go through […]
UVALDE, TX
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy