Chipley, FL

Chipley retires Trent Forrest’s jersey

By Julia Daniels
WJHG-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Sunday afternoon, the community of Chipley honored their very own Trent Forrest with a ceremony retiring his basketball jersey. Forrest, a 2016 graduate from Chipley High School, played basketball at Florida State before signing with the Utah Jazz in 2020. In the ceremony Sunday, a...

www.wjhg.com

