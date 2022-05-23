ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Tech softball advances to the Super Regionals

By Jermaine Ferrell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The 3rd seeded Virginia Tech softball team facing adversity Sunday to get to Super Regionals. Tech had to win 3 games in a span of less than 24 hours. The Hokies won over Miami(OH) with the game ending around 1am Sunday. With the win, the Hokies had...

2022 DL Signee Rashaud Pernell Decommits From Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech received some surprising news at least to fans and the media as 2022 DL signee Rashaud Pernell announced that he has decommitted from the Hokies on Twitter. Pernell was a 2022 signee with Virginia Tech out of Richmond powerhouse Highland Springs HS and was expected to enroll this summer in Blacksburg. The move means that Pernell will never arrive in Blacksburg with it being unclear where his next destination may be given the timing of this move. He has signed a NLI with Virginia Tech though given this news, you would assume that he will be released from it to explore other options.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Virginia Tech prepares for ACC Baseball Tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech baseball team continues to excel on the diamond as they’re gearing up for the ACC Tournament later this week. After finishing last year with a 8-0 loss against Notre Dame in the ACC Baseball Tournament – this season the Virginia Tech baseball team is looking to re-write the narrative.
VIRGINIA STATE
Great time to be a Hokie!

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Safe to say — it’s not a bad time to be a Hokie these days. The Virginia Tech softball team getting set for super regionals this weekend while the school’s baseball team has the top seed at the ACC Championship in Charlotte. Both squads continuing a memorable year for the Hokies on the national stage.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Virginia State
Blacksburg, VA
Virginia Sports
Virginia Tech Football Recruiting Notes 5/24/22

Virginia Tech has been busy on the recruiting trail throughout May which included landing another commitment from in-state standout ATH Takye Heath recently. Here's more updates surrounding the Hokies on the recruiting trail. 4* LB Ta'Mere Robinson. Four-star LB Ta'Mere Robinson was among the talented group of recruits from the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Chatham resident reveals secret identity at graduation

Macon Maxey kept the secret under his wing, so to speak, for three years. Not even his roommate knew. It wasn't until Maxey, 23, arrived at graduation that his special identity revealed — and it wasn't the cap and gown that gave it away. It was the big orange...
CHATHAM, VA
Could Virginia get an east-to-west passenger train?

Some of you thought the golden age of passenger rail was back in the days of Roanoke’s legendary 611 steam engine – the Saturn V of steam locomotives. It’s hard to beat the visual drama of steam, but there’s a case to be made that a second golden age is nearly upon us.
VIRGINIA STATE
#Super Regionals#Hokies
Danville Community College training workers for two new employers

Two new employers are ready to start training their workforce. And a local school is ready to help them. Dr. Brian Jackson is Vice President of Workforce Services at Danville Community College. They’re part of the Fast Forward Program that’s training workers for the new Tyson Chicken processing facility and Walraven.
DANVILLE, VA
Common carp caught in Summersville beats 1988 state record

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A fish caught earlier this month beat Charles Cook’s long-standing record for the longest common carp caught in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Ayden Minick of Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania caught and released the record common carp on Saturday, May 7.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Second train to Roanoke to roll in July; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. General Assembly slated to return June 1, with budget expected by then. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Martinsville, Henry County argue over legal fees in reversion. — WSET-TV. Chatham Mayor Will Pace won’t seek re-election....
ROANOKE, VA
Ferrum College Loses “Thoreau House” to Fire

School’s replica of Henry David Thoreau’s cabin at Walden Pond, on Friday, May 20, 2022, due to fire damage. Thoreau used his cabin as the remote outpost that inspired his classic book, Walden. Located on a corner of the school’s 700-acre campus, the Walden-inspired cabin was used to teach Thoreau’s works, as well as those of other authors who were inspired by nature.
FERRUM, VA
Blue Ridge Parkway opens 2022 season Memorial Day weekend

Blue Ridge Parkway campgrounds, picnic areas, and visitor centers open with full services for the 2022 visitor season this weekend, and National Park Service managers want to take the opportunity to remind visitors that their actions while recreating along the Parkway can help them and other park visitors have a safe and memorable visit.
PARKWAY, CA
Mooving on up: Roanoke ice cream business expands across Virginia

A Roanoke business is quietly expanding — opening locations in larger Virginia metro areas while remaining centered in the Star City. Jason and Carolyn Kiser opened the Blue Cow Ice Cream Company five years ago this week at the former HITS ice cream shop along Walnut Avenue near the Roanoke River Greenway. Its success led to thoughts of expansion, and two years later, a second Blue Cow opened in Virginia Beach. Last year, the Kisers opened a third on the fringe of downtown Fredericksburg, and next month, a fourth Blue Cow will open inside a former Starbucks outside Richmond. The company makes all its ice cream in a building along Williamson Road, one big enough to handle any future plans. Blue Cow promises craft ice cream with some unusual flavors, and Kiser says plans are very much in place to continue its growth — perhaps even more this year alone. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
Grammy Award Winner Anthony Hamilton Performing at Berglund

Grammy award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton will perform at Berglund Center on July 21, 2022. Berglund Center has partnered with the R&B Vibe 100.1 and 97 7 to present Anthony Hamilton and special guest MC Light Foot, coming to Roanoke July 21!. With over 50 million albums globally and proclaimed a...
ROANOKE, VA
‘Meals on Wheels’ delivers food to struggling southwest Virginia seniors

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — With food costs continuing to rise, many people on fixed incomes are struggling to eat in southwest Virginia. The Local Office on Aging (LOA) is making sure seniors don’t go hungry through the ‘Meals on Wheels‘ campaign, which delivers food to homebound people ages 60 and older in Alleghany County, Botetourt County, Craig County, Roanoke County, Covington, Roanoke City, and Salem.
VINTON, VA
COVID transmission highest again in parts of Valley & highlands

Several jurisdictions in the Shenandoah Valley have been bumped up from low risk for spread of COVID-19 to medium or high, as defined by the CDC. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Central Shenandoah Health District said Friday that Rockbridge County and Buena Vista are now considered medium risk areas for COVID transmission, and –
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Second Roanoke passenger train to start in July

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Passenger rail service to and from the New River Valley won’t start until 2026, but a second train serving Roanoke could begin operating this summer. Monday afternoon, members of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority Board were told the second train is likely to start in July, pending final agreement with Norfolk Southern and Amtrak. In the draft schedule presented to board members, the second train would leave Roanoke at 4:35 p.m. arriving in Washington, D.C. at 9:35 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA

