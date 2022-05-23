ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL Sec. of State: Voter turnout expected to be 28%-32% for upcoming primary elections

By Josh Gauntt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re just days away from primary elections in Alabama. We’re getting some insight into how many voters could show up at the polls. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill anticipates voter turnout will be anywhere from 28% to 32%, which...

Democratic gubernatorial candidates could be Alabama’s first black nominee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While incumbent Kay Ivey cruised to winning her party’s nomination for governor, the democrats will make history with their next nominee state senator Malika Sanders-Fortier and Ylanda Flowers of Birmingham are in the democratic runoff, and the state party says either would be the party’s first black nominee.
Marshall wins GOP nomination to seek reelection as Alabama attorney general

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has won against challenger Harry Still in Tuesday’s Republican primary race. While results are unofficial, Marshall was leading Still with 90% of the vote, as of 9:30 p.m., with about 30% of precincts reporting. “There’s five-plus years now of my...
Kay Ivey wins Republican nomination for governor seat in 2022 Alabama Primary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Primary elections were held on May 24, 2022. Voting polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. Current Governor Kay Ivey (R) is running for re-election. She won the majority vote for the Republican nomination on Tuesday. The other Republican candidates included: Linda Blanchard, Robert “Lew” Burdette, Stacy George, Tim James, Donald Jones, Dean Odle, Dave Thomas, and Dean Young.
What you need to know so you can cast your vote

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Primary day is almost upon us so what do you need to know before you cast your vote? As you likely know, the polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24. You will need a photo ID, and you’ll need to show up to the right place to cast your vote.
COVID case number climbs slightly in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 numbers are rising again across Alabama, but we are still nowhere near the peaks we saw during the Omicron surge. The Alabama Department of Public Health says there were over 700 new cases in the state on Wednesday, and local experts say they are seeing approximately 110 new cases a day in Jefferson County. Still, this is far from the surges and spikes we have seen before.
Oklahoma governor signs the nation’s strictest abortion ban

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed into law the nation’s strictest abortion ban, making the state the first in the nation to effectively end availability of the procedure. State lawmakers approved the ban enforced by civil lawsuits rather than criminal prosecution, similar to...
Alabama lawmakers react to Texas elementary school mass shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers are reacting to a deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school that claimed the lives of nearly two dozen people Tuesday. The Associated Press reports the 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults. The gunman is also dead.
Alabama superintendent addresses school safety after Texas school massacre

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The elementary school massacre in Texas is top-of-mind for school officials in Alabama, including state Superintendent Eric Mackey. The Associated Press reports an 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults. The killer barricaded himself inside a single classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” authorities said Wednesday.
Ivey orders flags at half-staff to honor victims in Texas school shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama’s governor has ordered flags at all state agencies be immediately flown at half-staff to honor victims in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting massacre. In the directive issued Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey states:. “The people of Alabama stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters...
FIRST ALERT: Tracking the final round of rain, storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The cold front is finally moving into west Alabama, which will soon mean an end to the stormy pattern. Ahead of the front, there’s a lot of rain and storm activity. The strongest storms, which have been behaving so far, stretch from Winston County to Walker to Tuscaloosa to Hale. We will monitor this activity for strengthening as it shifts eastward and east of I-65 by 4 p.m. and ends across east Alabama around 8 p.m. There is a low-end chance for strong wind gusts or a spin up tornado. There is no watch in effect but still stay alert for an isolated warning or two. Winds will shift from the south to the northwest and will be breezy at times. We could see an additional inch of rain today, and localized flooding can’t be ruled out. Temperatures level off in the middle and upper 70s this afternoon with increasing sunshine from west to east through the evening hours once the front passes by. Temperatures will cool into the middle and upper 60s by 8 p.m. and a few wrap-around showers are possible tonight, especially west of I-65.
FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain & storms for Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar this evening has been lighting up with batches of rain and storms lifting northeast across central Alabama. Although the severe threat is low, make sure you have your phone on loud and your WBRC First Alert Weather app set to send alerts in case an isolated warning is issued. Otherwise, expect a mild and muggy night with breezy conditions and a cloudy sky.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a stormy evening commute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is still showing some storms around our area this evening with isolated coverage into the overnight hours. Though storms likely won’t be severe, they will be capable of producing heavy downpours, thunder and lightning, and even small hail. When rain isn’t around, expect cloudy and muggy conditions with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s and low 70s.
