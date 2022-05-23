AL Sec. of State: Voter turnout expected to be 28%-32% for upcoming primary elections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The cold front is finally moving into west Alabama, which will soon mean an end to the stormy pattern. Ahead of the front, there’s a lot of rain and storm activity. The strongest storms, which have been behaving so far, stretch from Winston County to Walker to Tuscaloosa to Hale. We will monitor this activity for strengthening as it shifts eastward and east of I-65 by 4 p.m. and ends across east Alabama around 8 p.m. There is a low-end chance for strong wind gusts or a spin up tornado. There is no watch in effect but still stay alert for an isolated warning or two. Winds will shift from the south to the northwest and will be breezy at times. We could see an additional inch of rain today, and localized flooding can’t be ruled out. Temperatures level off in the middle and upper 70s this afternoon with increasing sunshine from west to east through the evening hours once the front passes by. Temperatures will cool into the middle and upper 60s by 8 p.m. and a few wrap-around showers are possible tonight, especially west of I-65.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO