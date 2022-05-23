Sarno Road at the Railroad Tracks to Close June 2-24 Due to Brightline High-Rail Project

The Source in Vero Beach, under the leadership of Executive Director Anthony Zorbaugh, along with local community leaders, supporters and donors, officially opened the doors to the “new” Palm Bay Dignity Bus, now open every night to 16 needy people living on the streets of Palm Bay in need of a good night’s sleep. The Palm Bay Dignity Bus is a partnership, The Source, The City of Palm Bay and St. Vincent de Paul of St. Joseph’s Parish in Palm Bay. The Indian River County Dignity Bus was launched in March 2021 at an event hosted in part by the Indian River County Chamber of Commerce.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO