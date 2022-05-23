ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mitchell, KY

Two-time defending champion Beechwood baseball team draws into competitive 9th Region bracket

 3 days ago
The blind draw that established brackets for the 9th Region baseball tournament didn’t exactly bolster Beechwood’s bid for a third consecutive title. The Tigers (25-6) are in a bracket with three teams that have a combined winning percentage of 73.1 this season. In the opening round on...

