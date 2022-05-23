ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sooners and Cowgirls Win NCAA Regional to Advance to Supers

 3 days ago

The OU and OSU softball teams both won their NCAA regionals on Sunday to advance to next weekend’s super regionals.

The Sooners beat Texas A&M 20-0 in a five-inning run rule, setting a school record for the largest win margin in an NCAA Tournament game.

OU scored nine runs in the first inning and scored in all five innings.

Oklahoma will play Central Florida in the best-of-three super regionals next weekend at Marita Hynes Field, with dates and times to be announced.

OSU got a two-hit shutout from pitcher Kelly Maxwell, who struck out 15 as the Cowgirls beat North Texas 2-0.

Miranda Elish broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run in the sixth inning.

The Cowgirls will play Clemson in the super regional next weekend at Cowgirl Stadium, with dates and times to be announced later.

