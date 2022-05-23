ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Beijing extends work-from-home order as COVID-19 cases rise

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XmZE3_0fn1icov00

Beijing extended orders for workers and students to stay home and ordered additional mass testing Monday as cases of COVID-19 again rose in the city.

Numerous residential compounds in the Chinese capital have restricted movement in and out, although conditions remain far less severe than in Shanghai , where millions of citizens have been under varying degrees of lockdown for two months.

Beijing on Monday reported an uptick in cases to 99, rising from a previous daily average of around 50.

In total, China reported 802 new cases Monday, marking a steady decline interrupted only by small-scale localized outbreaks. Despite that, the government has hewed to strict quarantine, lockdown and testing measures under its “zero-COVID” approach, even while the outside world is opening up.

Comments / 2

Related
Fortune

One of China’s most outspoken corporate leaders said COVID lockdowns shorten life expectancy by 4 days per month. Then the censors came

Censors may have come for one of China's most outspoken corporate leaders, as Beijing tries to scrub bearish economic commentary critical of the government's strict COVID-Zero campaign from the internet. On Tuesday, China's netizens noticed that Weibo had suspended the account of James Liang, chairman of China's largest online travel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China wants 10 Pacific nations to endorse sweeping agreement

China wants 10 small Pacific nations to endorse a sweeping agreement covering everything from security to fisheries in what one leader warns is a “game-changing” bid by Beijing to wrest control of the region.A draft of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press shows that China wants to train Pacific police officers, team up on “traditional and non-traditional security" and expand law enforcement cooperation.China also wants to jointly develop a marine plan for fisheries — which would include the Pacific's lucrative tuna catch — increase cooperation on running the region's internet networks, and set up cultural Confucius Institutes and...
CHINA
Reuters

Taiwan fails in bid to join WHO assembly after China pressure

GENEVA, May 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan's bid to attend the World Health Organization's annual assembly was rejected on Monday, the assembly said, after a campaign of diplomatic pressure from China to isolate the island, which it considers to be one of its own provinces. World Health Assembly (WHA) President Ahmed...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Shanghai#Covid#Chinese
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
The Independent

Anger after video shows ‘grumpy’ head teacher brutally beating student for sleeping in class in China

A disturbing video of a student being brutally beaten by his “grumpy” teacher in China has sparked outrage across the country and reignited the debate on corporal punishment in Chinese schools.On 10 May, a ninth-grade student — identified by his family name Liu — was filmed getting beaten by his teacher — identified as Ma — for dozing off in class in Zhaotong, Yunnan province in southwestern China.In the video that’s gone viral on Chinese video-sharing platform Douyin, the teacher is seen grabbing the boy by his hair and shaking him awake. The teacher then pushes him onto the floor...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

Moscow says it is preparing measures against English-language media in Russia

May 25 (Reuters) - Moscow is working on measures against English-language media in response to "unfriendly actions" by foreign governments towards Russian media, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Zakharova said Russia was preparing measures against "Anglo-Saxon media", using a term Russian officials often use to refer to...
EUROPE
Ars Technica

Pakistan hits 120°F as climate trends drive spring heatwave

Spring has brought remarkably extreme heat to India and Pakistan this year. Unusually extensive heatwaves have followed one after another since March and are continuing well into May. The situation presents a conundrum for rapid studies of the role of climate change in this event, as we can’t yet put an end date on it. Nevertheless, a pair of studies have looked into the influence of the climate on March and April's heat.
ENVIRONMENT
protocol.com

A surveillance AI firm with hidden ties to China is seeking US infrastructure contracts

When he posed for a photo with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Kai-Shing Tao wore a bright red polo shirt. He flashed a grin for another shot with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Tao’s China-linked AI company, Remark Holdings, tweeted the images in March with captions littered with hashtags like #BorderCrisis, #Transit and #PublicSafety. The photos may have been signs to weary investors that Remark Holdings was making progress in its efforts to score U.S. government projects.
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

Photos: Bangladesh and India endure catastrophic floods

Severe floods in parts of Bangladesh and India have killed at least 24 people and left thousands of people displaced in recent weeks. Extreme weather events fueled by climate change are becoming more frequent and intense across South Asia. The rains have washed away villages, inundated roads, damaged crops and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Verge

New partnership links positive COVID-19 cases to antivirals — for a price

The at-home molecular COVID-19 testing company Detect is partnering with healthcare provider Carbon Health to give customers who test positive easy access to antiviral treatments, the companies announced today. The “Test to Treat at Home” program runs directly through the Detect app, which connects people who test positive for COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

It’s the United States’ party. But Mexico wants a say on the guest list

CNN — A growing number of countries are threatening to snub the US-hosted Summit of the Americas next month, amid controversy over its guest list. The summit, organized this year by US President Joe Biden’s administration, was intended to convene leaders from across the Americas in Los Angeles to discuss common policy issues. As host country, the United States has the right to draw up its guest list.
U.S. POLITICS
MedicalXpress

During general anesthesia, one in ten people may be 'conscious' following intubation

An international study has found around 1 in 10 participants under planned general anesthesia were able to respond to commands. Importantly no subjects remembered the commands after surgery. Researchers say the study sheds light on a medical phenomena known as "connected consciousness." Connected consciousness occurs when people under general anesthetic...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Vaccinated individuals develop more robust and broadly reactive antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 variants

A recent study jointly conducted by the LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) and the Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CU Medicine) shows that vaccinated individuals can develop more robust and broadly reactive antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 variants than unvaccinated individuals after an omicron infection. This highlights the need for COVID-19 vaccination for unvaccinated people even after an SARS-CoV-2 infection. The findings are now published in Eurosurveillance.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Biden admin. warns U.S. companies against doing business in Sudan

May 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is warning Americans against doing business with Sudanese state-owned and military-controlled companies as it seeks a return to civilian control of the northeast African country. The U.S. departments of State, Treasury, Commerce and Labor issued the business advisory Monday that states those who...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

667K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy