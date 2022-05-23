ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

‘I’ve been here before’: Experience gets Justin Thomas over the line in PGA Championship

By Phil Casey
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FfgLS_0fn1iK7x00

Justin Thomas hailed the value of experience after beating Will Zalatoris in a play-off to win his second US PGA Championship following a dramatic climax at Southern Hills.

Chile’s Mito Pereira held a one-shot lead on the 72nd hole after seeing his birdie putt on the 17th stop agonisingly short of the hole, but pushed his drive into the creek and ran up a devastating double bogey.

That left Thomas and Zalatoris to contest a three-hole aggregate play-off and Thomas birdied the 13th and 17th and parred the 18th to lift the Wanamaker Trophy for the second time, having started the day seven shots off the lead.

The former world number one therefore equalled the biggest comeback in US PGA history, John Mahaffey coming from seven behind Tom Watson after 54 holes to defeat Watson and Jerry Pate in a play-off at Oakmont in 1978.

While Pereira, Zalatoris, Cameron Young and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick were all trying to win their first PGA Tour title, never mind a maiden major, Thomas had 16 wins under his belt before making the trip to Tulsa.

Asked how much his experience came into play, the 2017 winner said: “A lot. It definitely did come in those last three or four holes.

“I kept telling myself I’ve been here before. Although it’s been five years, it’s somewhere down in there.”

Round of the day

Thomas began the day seven shots behind Pereira and was eight behind after his first eight holes, but played his last 10 in four under.

Shot of the day

Thomas drove the green on the second play-off hole, the par-four 17th, to set up a decisive birdie.

Tweet of the day

Tiger Woods , who withdrew after his third round of 79, congratulates good friend Thomas on his win.

Statistic of the day

Top statistician Justin Ray puts the comeback by Thomas into context.

When is the next major?

The US Open takes place at Brookline Country Club from June 16-19.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Jonny Bairstow excited to begin England’s ‘new journey’ in Test cricket

Jonny Bairstow is thrilled to be present for the start of England’s “new journey” at Lord’s this week, just days after arriving back from the Indian Premier League.England kick off their international summer against New Zealand on Thursday, with recently appointed head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes at the helm for the first time.Bairstow was on hand to take part in the pair’s first training session on Monday, just a week after returning from his IPL stint with Punjab Kings.It has been a gruelling schedule for the Yorkshireman, who has also contested a T20 World Cup in the...
The Independent

Andy Murray doesn’t expect lack of ranking points to weaken Wimbledon field

Andy Murray expects there to be an “extremely strong field” at Wimbledon this summer but reiterated his belief the decision to take away rankings points was a not a great move.The three-time grand slam winner was speaking after beginning his grass-court campaign with an impressive 6-2 6-1 victory over Jurij Rodionov in the first round of the Surbiton Trophy on Monday.It was announced earlier this month by the ATP and WTA that no ranking points would be on offer at Wimbledon after the All England Club announced it would not allow Russian and Belarusian players to enter the Championships due...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

672K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy