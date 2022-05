Contra Costa residents can now go to several new test to treat sites around the county to get life-saving prescription medication if they test positive for COVID. Three new test to treat locations opened last week in Antioch, Brentwood and Pleasant Hill at state sites operated by OptumServe that were previously used only for COVID testing. A state testing site in San Pablo is also expected to begin offering test to treat services by the end of this week.

