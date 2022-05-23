ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IL

Highlands of Kensington Manor Emergency Water Main Break / Service Shut Down 5-22-22

richmond-il.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATTENTION HIGHLANDS OF KENSINGTON MANOR RESIDENTS:. The Richmond water distribution system in your area will be shut down today May, 22nd, 2022 due...

richmond-il.com

CBS Chicago

Nearly 200 residents displaced after condo building fire in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 4-alarm fire in Park Ridge left approximately 200 residents displaced overnight. Around 11 p.m., the Park Ridge Fire Department got call about people trapped on the fourth floor of a condo building.After crews arrived, four people were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover. A total of five people, including a firefighter, were injured in the fire. The Red Cross said they are proving services for approximately 200 people. "We acted fast, we ran out, resident Jennifer Sadlowski said. "Everything else can be replaced, but not our lives. I heard the fire alarm go off so my natural instinct was to run, turn off the water, grab my son and wake him."Fire officials described the condo as a "non sprinkler, non standpipe building," which made the fire harder to put out. Firefighters said the flames were most intense on the top floor and crews had to break windows.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it is believed to be accidental. The Red Cross is encouraging anyone impacted to call 312-729-6258, to get connected with support.
PARK RIDGE, IL
wlip.com

Victim ID, More Information Released in Lake County Train/Truck Crash

(Waukegan, IL) A man killed when his dump truck was struck by a passenger train, has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jesus Castrejon of Wheeling died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the Monday morning incident near Hainesville. The 41-year-old was behind the wheel of the truck at a private railroad crossing near Routes 120 and 134, when that vehicle was hit by an inbound Metra train. Investigators say the train’s engineer did apply the brakes and that the horn sounded before the eventual crash. The force of the collision partially derailed the train and left one passenger on board with injuries. The investigation into the crash continues.
thefirstward.net

Elgin rewards a vast incompetence

Never give a clown too many balls to juggle. ― Will Leamon. I’d ask where I could find a six-figure municipal consulting gig that I could screw up every step of the way, come back and ask another hundred grand so I could screw up further, and actually get the extra cash. But I already know the answer to that question.
ELGIN, IL
CBS Chicago

1 dead in 7-vehicle crash on Tri-State Tollway near Willow Road; southbound lanes reopened

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The southbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway have reopened near Glenview, several hours after a fatal crash involving seven vehicles.Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 294 near Willow Road shortly after 6 a.m. The Glenview Fire Department said a total of seven vehicles were involved in the crash, and 11 people were injured. One person was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition. Illinois State Police said that person later died.Another person was taken to Lutheran General with minor injuries, according to the Glenview Fire Department. Nine others were treated at the scene.Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. All southbound lanes of the Tri-State were shut down near Willow Road shortly after the crash. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports two lanes reopened by 1:15 p.m. All southbound lanes reopened later Tuesday afternoon.
GLENVIEW, IL
fox32chicago.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, Will counties

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Will and Cook County Wednesday evening. The warning will be in effect until 6:45 p.m. A Tornado Warning was previously issued for Kane, Cook and DuPage counties Wednesday afternoon. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m. for Kane...
COOK COUNTY, IL
roselle.il.us

Garbage Pickup on Holiday Schedule Week of Memorial Day

Garbage, recycling, and yard waste pickup will be delayed by one day the week of Memorial Day, May 30. Homes regularly scheduled for Tuesday pickup will be scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, and Wednesday pickup will occur on Thursday, June 2.
ROSELLE, IL

Community Policy