Jalen Rose made an indefensible decision with his All-NBA ballot when he gave Kyrie Irving a vote, and even he is not trying to rationalize it. The NBA released the full media voting results for all this season’s major awards on Wednesday. One thing that really stuck out was Rose giving Irving a vote for the All-NBA Third Team. He was the only voter out of 100 who felt Irving deserved a spot, which tells you all you need to know.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO