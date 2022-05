Jake Paul, the YouTube-star-turned-prizefighter, is targeting Glen "Big Baby" Davis for a fight on his next boxing card in August, sources confirmed Thursday to ESPN. Davis, 36, played in the NBA for nine seasons, most recently in 2014-15 with the LA Clippers. He weighs over 300 pounds, and Paul's team with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) is currently in search of an opponent for him, sources said.

