ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FOX 9 sits down with Vikings' wide receiver Justin Jefferson

fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVikings' Justin Jefferson is becoming one of the most feared receivers in...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The result of Colin Kaepernick’s Raiders workout, revealed

Colin Kaepernick participated in a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. The workout is undoubtedly the largest stride Kaepernick has made in returning to the NFL. But how did it go? Is Kaepernick the newest face of the franchise, and is Derek Carr’s position as the Raiders starting quarterback still intact?
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields gets brutally honest on Bears wide receivers

The Chicago Bears are hoping to see some significant strides from Justin Fields in 2022. They’ve already added some talent at wide receiver to better help him develop, and the second-year quarterback gave a candid review of the team’s receiving corps ahead of the campaign. Speaking with Bleacher Report, Fields admitted that while the Bears don’t have a star wideout on the team, they’re certainly good enough to make some noise in the NFC North.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Camp#Sat#American Football#Fox 9
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Olave should be a great compliment to this other former Ohio State receiver according to NFL analyst Brian Baldinger

All the dust has settled from the excitement and shenanigans of the 2022 NFL draft, and now six former Ohio State players are focusing on getting into rookie minicamps and beginning the next steps towards starting their NFL careers. And in fact, all six have already inked their rookie contracts, so it’s time to turn the page.
COLUMBUS, OH
numberfire.com

Jameis Winston (knee) active at Saints OTAs

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (knee) is participating in offseason drills. Winston tore his ACL on Halloween last year, but he continues to be on track for Week 1. The Saints added Jarvis Landry in free agency and spent a first-round pick on Chris Olave, and Michael Thomas is expected back, so Winston should benefit from the upgrade in receiving talent. He helped the Saints achieve a 5-2 record before going down in Week 8.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy