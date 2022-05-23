FOX 9 sits down with Vikings' wide receiver Justin Jefferson

Speed kills in the NFL. And the Minnesota Vikings have plenty of it with running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu. If there’s one thing coach Kevin O’Connell is really good at doing, it’s maximizing the use of all of his weapons on the offensive side of the ball.
The praise for Minnesota Vikings second-year quarterback Kellen Mond continued to come in on Tuesday with offensive coordinator Wes Phillips being the recent coach talking up his improvements. “Kellen is very sharp. He has really picked up the offense very well,” Phillips told media members. “I don’t know if you...
Colin Kaepernick participated in a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. The workout is undoubtedly the largest stride Kaepernick has made in returning to the NFL. But how did it go? Is Kaepernick the newest face of the franchise, and is Derek Carr’s position as the Raiders starting quarterback still intact?
There’s so much excitement surrounding a healthy Adam Thielen playing across from Justin Jefferson that K.J. Osborn has slipped through the cracks as a difference-maker for the Minnesota Vikings. Big mistake. The third-year receiver took a second-year leap with 50 receptions for 655 yards and seven touchdowns last season....
When it comes to playoff positioning, it doesn’t get much more important than winning games within the conference. While conference games are the fourth tiebreaker, those against divisional foes and common opponents are the two directly ahead of it—both of which are centric upon conference foes. These games...
CINCINNATI -- In a massive, tool-filled North Dakota garage made for holding payloaders and semi-tractors, Cordell Volson watched April’s NFL draft on a projection screen, waiting to see if all his hard work had paid off. Finally, the phone rang. With the 136th pick, the Cincinnati Bengals selected the...
The Chicago Bears are hoping to see some significant strides from Justin Fields in 2022. They’ve already added some talent at wide receiver to better help him develop, and the second-year quarterback gave a candid review of the team’s receiving corps ahead of the campaign. Speaking with Bleacher Report, Fields admitted that while the Bears don’t have a star wideout on the team, they’re certainly good enough to make some noise in the NFC North.
Cam Dantzler went through a massive transformation all in the span of a single season in 2021. There was a point where he was so fed up and frustrated with the way things were going that he decided to lash out on Twitter. “I’m tired of biting my tongue about...
Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley has plenty of expectations placed upon his shoulders, and he has not even played a snap in the NFL. Furthermore the No. 3 overall pick from LSU only played three games in his final season with the SEC West program. Stingley had to cut his 2021 campaign short with a Lisfranc injury.
All the dust has settled from the excitement and shenanigans of the 2022 NFL draft, and now six former Ohio State players are focusing on getting into rookie minicamps and beginning the next steps towards starting their NFL careers. And in fact, all six have already inked their rookie contracts, so it’s time to turn the page.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (knee) is participating in offseason drills. Winston tore his ACL on Halloween last year, but he continues to be on track for Week 1. The Saints added Jarvis Landry in free agency and spent a first-round pick on Chris Olave, and Michael Thomas is expected back, so Winston should benefit from the upgrade in receiving talent. He helped the Saints achieve a 5-2 record before going down in Week 8.
It’s been an LSU reunion in New Orleans this offseason as the Saints have added a pair of former Tigers in safety Tyrann Mathieu and receiver Jarvis Landry, who were teammates in Baton Rouge at one point. Both are from the area — Mathieu is from New Orleans proper,...
Alonzo Highsmith played for the University of Miami. He was a freshman on Howard Schnellenberger’s national championship team in 1983 before starring in the backfield on Jimmy Johnson’s teams. Highsmith, the Seahawks’ senior executive advisor to the General Manager, is returning to his alma mater. David Hyde...
