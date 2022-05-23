FOX 9 sits down with Vikings' wide receiver Justin Jefferson

The Chicago Bears are hoping to see some significant strides from Justin Fields in 2022. They’ve already added some talent at wide receiver to better help him develop, and the second-year quarterback gave a candid review of the team’s receiving corps ahead of the campaign. Speaking with Bleacher Report, Fields admitted that while the Bears don’t have a star wideout on the team, they’re certainly good enough to make some noise in the NFC North.

