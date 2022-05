As part of its Summer 2022 collection, KARA has tapped New York-based homeware label Sohn to create a range of pillows. Bringing together KARA’s specialty in fabric experimentation and Sohn’s taste in unique designs, the collaborative line features a hand-shaped piece and a tetra-inspired offering. Both iterations are crafted from white crystal mesh, upcycled denim and upcycled leather. The denim in particular boasts a patchwork design, while the leather is a bi-product of “the production process where goat and sheep leather cutting remnants are taken from production lines, sorted and placed by hand on to a material backing,” as per KARA’s press release.

