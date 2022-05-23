Blancato’s 2:23.77 Breaks 800-meter School Record at County Championships

The Nutley Track and Field Express made a trip out to Randolph High School for the East Coast Relays with a small contingent of athletes to try to challenge school records. The lone track event for the Raiders was the Girls’ Sprint Medley Relay which came close to breaking the school record a month ago at the Millburn Relays. The quartet of senior Alexandra Twomey, freshman Kaitlyn Gibney, sophomore Cynthia Depersio, and junior Marcella Blancato survived a scare with a mid-race baton drop to take out the school record recording a time of 4:24.41. The old record was 4:26.3 set back in 1994. In addition to the school record, their time was fast enough to claim the gold medal at the meet. The race was started by Alexandra Twomey who recorded a split of 28.3 for the 200 meters, she handed the stick off to Kaitlyn Gibney who clocked a 28.5 split, however, there was a mixup in the exchange zone as she went to hand off to Cynthia Depersio and the baton fell to the track. Luckily, the baton was not kicked nor did it roll away. Depersio was able to quickly pick it up and continue the race, however, the Raiders were now far behind the race leaders. Depersio was able to make up some ground before handing off to Marcella Blancato who quickly moved past one runner and was able to catch and pass all other runners including the Northern Highlands runner in the final 40 meters of the race to lay claim to the gold medal and the school record. Blancato’s 800-meter split was a 2:21.0.

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO