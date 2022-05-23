ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

Blancato’s 2:23.77 Breaks 800-meter School Record at County Championships

By Admin
nutleyathletics.org
 3 days ago

Junior Marcella Blancato continued her stellar junior season by breaking the 800-meter school record Nutley High School record at the Essex County Track and Field Championships. Blancato went with the leaders and ran a 69.1 opening 400, then came back in a 74. In the final 200 meters, she used her...

nutleyathletics.org

Comments / 0

Related
nutleyathletics.org

Girl’s Sprint Medley Relay School Record Falls at East Coast Relays

The Nutley Track and Field Express made a trip out to Randolph High School for the East Coast Relays with a small contingent of athletes to try to challenge school records. The lone track event for the Raiders was the Girls’ Sprint Medley Relay which came close to breaking the school record a month ago at the Millburn Relays. The quartet of senior Alexandra Twomey, freshman Kaitlyn Gibney, sophomore Cynthia Depersio, and junior Marcella Blancato survived a scare with a mid-race baton drop to take out the school record recording a time of 4:24.41. The old record was 4:26.3 set back in 1994. In addition to the school record, their time was fast enough to claim the gold medal at the meet. The race was started by Alexandra Twomey who recorded a split of 28.3 for the 200 meters, she handed the stick off to Kaitlyn Gibney who clocked a 28.5 split, however, there was a mixup in the exchange zone as she went to hand off to Cynthia Depersio and the baton fell to the track. Luckily, the baton was not kicked nor did it roll away. Depersio was able to quickly pick it up and continue the race, however, the Raiders were now far behind the race leaders. Depersio was able to make up some ground before handing off to Marcella Blancato who quickly moved past one runner and was able to catch and pass all other runners including the Northern Highlands runner in the final 40 meters of the race to lay claim to the gold medal and the school record. Blancato’s 800-meter split was a 2:21.0.
NUTLEY, NJ
nutleyathletics.org

NJSIAA Softball Sectional Final Today!!

Please come out and support the Nutley High School Softball team as they take on West Morris Central for the State Sectional title!. The game will be played today, 5/26/2022 at 4 pm @ Yantacaw Park – 5 Park Drive!. Good Luck Raiders!!!!
NUTLEY, NJ
nutleyathletics.org

Raiders Travel to the Surface of the Sun for Frosh/Soph Championships

The Nutley Raider Track and Field Express made its’ final voyage to Schools Stadium for the ECTCA Frosh/Soph Championship Meet this past Saturday. Although the GPS told everyone they were in fact at Schools Stadium, Coach Ryan felt like the bus had taken them to the surface of the sun. At the Post Meet Press Conference sponsored by Happysocks.com, Ryan stated, “This was the second hottest track meet I have ever been to as a coach or an athlete. The only one hotter was when I was in college and had qualified for the Death Valley Hammer Throw Invitational in California, that one was hotter. I was told by my loyal contingent of fans that the temperatures exceeded 115 degrees. One of them kept saying but it is a dry heat, it is a dry heat we are in the desert. I told him that he is out of my fan club and we can no longer be friends.” But, as always, I digress. The temperatures on Saturday did reach the danger zone and the meet had to be stopped before the final three events were contested. Before the race was stopped by the trainer holding the wet-bulb temperature device, the Raiders were able to race, throw and jump to a bevy of PRs and earn medals galore.
NUTLEY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nutley, NJ
Sports
Essex County, NJ
Sports
County
Essex County, NJ
City
Nutley, NJ
Daily Voice

Wayne Valley Football Player Dies After 4-Month Cancer Battle

A beloved football player from Wayne Valley died after a brief but valiant battle with cancer. Rocco Vincenzo Sivolella, 15, died on Tuesday, May 17 after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in January, his obituary says. Rocco, a freshman at Wayne Valley High School, was remembered for retaining a...
WAYNE, NJ
bulletin-news.com

Police Reveal Man Who Died in Route 24 Crash Was Millburn Resident

A 57-year-old Millburn man was killed in a five-vehicle accident on Route 24 in Summit last Thursday, according to state police. According to State Trooper Brandi Slota, David M. Baum, who resided in the Short Hills region of Millburn, died in the accident, which happened about 2 p.m. According to...
MILLBURN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Shot Put#Peter French#Christian#Nutley High School#Pr Alexandra#Sr Marcella Blancato#Jaylin
theobserver.com

Familiar face appointed Kearny’s new superintendent of schools

A veteran Kearny public schools educator has been chosen to lead the district. The Kearny Board of Education voted Monday night to appoint Flora Encarnacao superintendent of schools, effective July 1, pending negotiation of her salary and employment terms and approval of the interim executive county superintendent of schools. The...
KEARNY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
The Staten Island Advance

‘A young man has gone home to God.’ Hundreds attend emotional farewell to Farrell student, 14.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Despite an impressive turnout and full support of the Archdiocese, nothing felt right about a funeral held Tuesday at Monsignor Farrell High School. Not the mournful silence of a gymnasium packed with more than 500 people, broken only by the clacking of dress shoes on the hardwood floor. Nor the sight of a middle-aged man with a sleeve of tattoos and a shaved head sobbing into his lap. But most unsettling, was a white casket custom fit for a teenage boy; hoisted on the shoulders of grown men.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed will soon be sold at 6 more stores

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. Six new legal weed stores will open soon in New Jersey, adding to the dozen sites that launched the state’s emerging multi-billion industry last month.
RETAIL
politicsny.com

Chandler-Waterman wins Special Election by landslide

Caribbean American community activist Monique Chandler-Waterman, the daughter of Jamaican and Barbadian immigrants, on Tuesday won by a landslide the Special Election for the seat vacated by former New York State Assembly Member N. Nick Perry, who, earlier this month, was sworn-in as the new United States Ambassador to Jamaica.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Endangered NJ High School Student Missing Since Sunday

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing high school student from New Jersey. Keyara Hollman was last seen at 4th Ward Park around 0:30 p.m Sunday, May 22, Linden police said. She is believed to be wearing a pink sweater, black ripped jeans, and blue and white...
LINDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy