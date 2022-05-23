ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat, soybeans edge higher on weather woes, firmer oil prices

By Rajendra Jadhav
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Recasts, adds traders quote)

MUMBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures edged higher on Monday, lifted by a weaker dollar, gains in crude oil and as adverse weather conditions threatened production in key producing countries.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $10.79-1/4 a bushel, as of 0343 GMT, after falling 0.74% last week.

“Wheat supplies for exports are only shrinking because of the Ukraine war, exports ban and deteriorating weather conditions,” said a Mumbai-based trader with a global trading house.

“French and U.S. crop numbers are now getting revised downward,” the trader said, adding all these factors support a prolonged rally in wheat.

Growing conditions for wheat and barley crops in France fell sharply for a second straight week as a hot spell exacerbated drought in the European Union’s biggest grain producer.

In the United States, an annual field tour of Kansas last week found the lowest yield potential in the top winter wheat state since 2018.

Corn rose 0.32% to $7.81-1/4 a bushel and soybeans edged 0.41% higher to $17.12-1/4 a bushel.

Indonesia’s move to reimpose a domestic sales requirement on palm oil is supporting vegetable oil prices and boosting demand for soybean crushing, said a New-Delhi based trader.

Oil rose nearly 1% in early trade, while the dollar began the week on the back foot, following its first weekly loss in nearly two months, as investors cut bets on more dollar gains from rising U.S. rates.

The grains market is getting support from firm oil prices, which boost demand for the grain-based ethanol, dealers said.

Argentina, the world’s No. 2 corn exporter, could raise its limit for exports of the 2021/22 harvest of the grain to 35 million tonnes, from 30 million tonnes currently.

Kenya has authorised the importation of 540,000 tonnes of maize duty-free until August to forestall a looming shortfall. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures hit their highest level since April 22

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures rose to their highest level in more than a month on Thursday, supported by strong exports and concerns about a slowing slaughter, traders said. Cattle futures ended the trading day close to unchanged. The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields little changed as inflation fears dissipate

(Updates prices, adds details, table) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday after the benchmark 10-year note slid to a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as corporate announcements point to slowing economic growth. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 0.3 basis point to 2.751% after earlier falling to 2.706%. The market had been waiting for data at the macro level to confirm slower economic growth, but micro data from corporations is providing ample evidence, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. "A lot of what's happening are corporate announcements. Apple today, don't ignore it," Ricchiuto said. "People are buying into the view that the economy is getting hit, and the economy getting hit is going to bring down inflation," he said. Apple Inc plans to keep iPhone production for 2022 roughly flat at about 220 million units, Bloomberg News reported, as China's COVID-19 curbs, global supply chain issues and cooling demand hurt smartphone makers. Two-year Treasury yields, which typically move in step with interest rate expectations, fell 4 basis points to 2.462%, a sharp drop from a more than three-year high of 2.844% in early May. Yields also fell after minutes released on Wednesday from a Federal Reserve policy meeting three weeks ago suggested the Fed could pause hiking rates once its policy rate is back to its neutral level. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 28.7 basis points. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 3.1 basis points to 2.996%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.978%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.629%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.476%. The Treasury Department will auction $42 billion of seven-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the last sale of $137 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. May 26 Thursday 10:46 AM New York / 1446 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0525 1.0699 -0.003 Six-month bills 1.4575 1.4887 -0.015 Two-year note 100-19/256 2.4618 -0.040 Three-year note 100-102/256 2.6094 -0.022 Five-year note 99-168/256 2.6989 -0.017 Seven-year note 100-192/256 2.7551 -0.006 10-year note 101-20/256 2.7505 0.003 20-year bond 100-240/256 3.1861 0.039 30-year bond 97-152/256 2.9972 0.032 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 30.00 2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.75 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.00 1.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as oil and Wall Street rally

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March * Price of U.S. oil settles 3.4% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as a jump in oil prices and improvement in risk appetite offset domestic data showing that retail sales growth stalled in March. The loonie was up 0.3% at 1.2775 to the greenback, or 78.28 U.S. cents, moving toward the stronger end of its range over the last week or so, which has been between 1.2762 and 1.2895. "Higher oil prices are helping lift the loonie today," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. "Brent and WTI (crude oil futures) are both breaking out to the upside and the Norwegian krone (crown) is also outperforming." Norway, like Canada, is a major producer of oil , which settled 3.4% higher at $114.09 a barrel on signs of tight supply ahead of the U.S. summer driving season. Wall Street surged as a raft of solid retail earnings and soft economic data eased lingering concerns that the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening would extend beyond expectations. Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March from February, missing estimates for a 1.4% advance, as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers offset gains in all other subsectors. A preliminary estimate showed that sales grew 0.8% in April. The Bank of Canada will hike its overnight rate by half a percentage point next Wednesday, according to all 30 economists polled by Reuters, who see interest rates at least a half-point higher by year-end than predicted just one month ago. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve. The 10-year was up 0.9 basis point at 2.765%, after touching on Wednesday its lowest intraday level in four weeks at 2.743%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as retail sales miss estimates

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.8% * Canadian bond yields ease across steeper curve TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as a move higher in oil prices was offset by domestic data showing that retail sales growth stalled in March, but the currency stuck to its recent sideways trading pattern. Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March from February, missing estimates for a 1.4% advance, as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers offset gains in all other subsectors, data from Statistics Canada showed. A preliminary estimate showed that sales grew 0.8% in April. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, extended a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the European Union wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia. U.S. crude prices were up 0.8% at $111.18 a barrel, while world stock markets broadly stabilized and bond yields eased as no hawkish surprises from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve minutes helped soothe immediate worries over the impact of rate hikes on economic growth. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2825 to the greenback, or 77.97 U.S. cents, toward the middle of its range over the last week or so which was between 1.2762 and 1.2895. The Bank of Canada will hike its overnight rate by half a percentage point next Wednesday, according to all 30 economists polled by Reuters, who see interest rates at least a half-point higher by year-end than predicted just one month ago. Canadian government bond yields eased across a steeper curve. The 2-year fell 4.1 basis points to 2.500%, its lowest since April 28, and the 10-year was down 0.9 basis points at 2.765%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)
RETAIL
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Spain, Britain call on NATO to look at Russian threat from Africa

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean Oil#Soybeans#Grains Wheat#Cbot#French#The European Union
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields steady on slower growth outlook

(Adds fresh prices, market details) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday after the benchmark 10-year note hit a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as economic data and corporate announcements point to slower growth. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 0.9 basis points to 2.756% after falling to 2.706% early in the session. Expectations were high a few weeks ago that the Federal Reserve would aggressively hike interest rates to tackle inflation, but recent data has suggested a weakening economy, said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading. "The drift of the data lately has been on the weak side, notably those new home sales were pretty darn bad," he said. New home sales plunged a more-than-expected 16.6% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 591,000 units, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. "The market has got a little too far over its skis, as far as how the economy was going to go and how the Fed was going to go," Brien said. Minutes released on Wednesday from a Fed policy meeting three weeks ago suggest the Fed could pause hiking rates in September after two hikes of 50 basis points each in June and July put its policy rate close to neutral. The market has been waiting for data at the macro level to confirm slower economic growth, but micro data from corporations is providing ample evidence, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. "A lot of what's happening are corporate announcements. Apple today, don't ignore it," Ricchiuto said. Apple Inc plans to keep iPhone production for 2022 roughly flat at about 220 million units, Bloomberg News reported, as China's COVID-19 curbs, global supply-chain issues and cooling demand hurt smartphone makers. "People are buying in to the view that the economy is getting hit, and the economy getting hit is going to bring down inflation," Ricchiuto said. Two-year Treasury yields, which typically move in step with interest rate expectations, fell 0.8 basis point to 2.494%, a sharp drop from a more than three-year high of 2.844% in early May. The Treasury Department sold $42 billion of seven-year notes at a high yield of 2.777%. The auction was very strong with the high yield more than 2 basis points lower than the yield at the bidding deadline, Brien said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 26.0 basis points. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 1.9 basis points at 2.984%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.989%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.649%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.493%. May 26 Thursday 3:49 PM New York / 1949 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.045 1.0623 -0.011 Six-month bills 1.47 1.5016 -0.002 Two-year note 100-3/256 2.494 -0.008 Three-year note 100-80/256 2.6396 0.009 Five-year note 99-144/256 2.7192 0.003 Seven-year note 100-176/256 2.7651 0.004 10-year note 101-8/256 2.7559 0.009 20-year bond 101-24/256 3.1755 0.028 30-year bond 97-216/256 2.9843 0.019 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 30.25 2.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.00 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.75 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.00 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.75 0.50 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 3-German yields edge higher as Lagarde gains allies for gradual tightening

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, updates prices) May 25 (Reuters) - German government bond yields edged higher on Wednesday as European Central Bank officials supported ECB President Christine Lagarde’s plan for gradual monetary tightening, while concerns about the economic outlook dampened risk appetite. Lagarde gained...
ECONOMY
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises for fifth day as bank earnings boost sentiment

TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday to a three-week high, as hopes that central banks would not overtighten monetary policy and strong corporate results from some major domestic banks tempered fears of an economic slowdown. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Argentina
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises after retail sales data, Banxico minutes

* Latam currencies up 1.2%, stocks rise 2.4% * Mexico March retail sales rise 0.4% from Feb * Brazil's federal tax revenue beat expectations * Mexico central bank sees inflation risks biased to upside - minutes (Adds graphic, comment; updates table, prices) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar May 26 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America rose on Thursday, with the Mexican peso strengthening for a third day after upbeat retail sales data even as the central bank meeting minutes highlighted persistently high inflation. The peso gained 0.3% after data showed retail sales in Mexico rose 0.4% in March from February, and 3.8% from a year earlier. "The strength on the Mexican peso is related to this sequence of positive activity data lately and really adds to the story that the Mexican economy started 2022 more positively than everyone expected, in spite of the tightening cycle by Banxico and the Fed risks that continue to accumulate," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. "The problem is that the positive data will face significant downside risks in the coming months." Most of the Mexican central bank's five board members believe the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation has worsened again and remains biased to the upside, minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting showed. "Banxico signaled in its statement that it might implement stricter measures to bring inflation back to its target levels," wrote Commerzbank strategists in a note. "Quite a few market participants seem to expect a larger rate step in June. That means a lot seems to have been priced in already, which is also reflected in the robust peso." Mexico's peso has added 3.3% this month, on track to erase all of April's losses. The Brazilian real rose 1.6% against the dollar. Brazil's federal tax revenue in April beat expectations as it reached its fifth straight record, according to data. The Colombian peso added 0.4%, rising for its third straight session, as crude prices extended their rally on signs of tight supply. A weakness in the dollar also helped lift Latam currencies after minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's May meeting contained few surprises. The Chilean peso and Peruvian sol each rose 0.9% despite weakness in copper prices on persistent worries about COVID-19 lockdowns hitting economic growth in top metals consumer China. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand reversed early losses to edge 0.1% higher. Data showed the country's producer price index rose 13.1% year on year in April, after rising 11.9% in March. The Russian rouble slumped 10% against the dollar as the central bank cut interest rates to 11% at an off-schedule policy meeting and suggested more cuts would follow as inflation risks subside. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1912 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1024.15 0.45 MSCI LatAm 2462.79 2.31 Brazil Bovespa 111997.79 1.28 Mexico IPC 52192.83 -0.02 Chile IPSA 5255.55 1.24 Argentina MerVal 93469.10 2.408 Colombia COLCAP 1507.24 1.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7578 1.30 Mexico peso 19.7688 0.25 Chile peso 822.8 1.08 Colombia peso 3914.95 0.40 Peru sol 3.655 0.85 Argentina peso 119.4100 -0.25 (interbank) Argentina peso 204 1.96 (parallel) (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone yield spreads tighten as rate hike angst eases

(Recasts, updates prices) May 26 (Reuters) - Yield spreads between core and peripheral euro zone government bonds tightened amid less hawkish signals from central banks, while Germany’s long-dated borrowing costs rose after recent falls tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. Analysts said minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting suggested...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Nigerian bond spreads widen after surprise rate hike

ABUJA, May 25 (Reuters) - The bid-ask spreads on Nigerian bond yields widened up to 15 basis points on average on Wednesday from 5 basis points before a surprise central bank rate hike a day earlier. The benchmark 2042 bond bid-ask spread widened as much as 35 basis points, as...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australia shares set to rise, NZ gains

May 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Friday, taking cues from broad gains across world markets as the latest U.S. Federal Reserve minutes relieved concerns over the impact of interest rate hikes. The local share price index futures rose 1%, a 70.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.7% lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% by 2221 GMT. (Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Diane Craft)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

456K+
Followers
333K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy