This week's Science Sunday comes from our friends at the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science. BVM's Jessica Herrold shows us how to make a rain cloud inside a jar.

Over time, water droplets in clouds get bigger and heavier until gravity pulls them down to earth as rain. This simple experiment helps you visualize and learn about this process and can easily be done at home let's check it out:

Science Sundays: Making Clouds in a Jar