ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Draymond Green Blasts Ref Who Called Offensive Foul on Andrew Wiggins' Dunk

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zzTt3_0fn1cPwG00

Andrew Wiggins just posterized Luka Doncic

View the original article to see embedded media.

Andrew Wiggins just had the dunk of the playoffs. Putting Luka Doncic on a poster during the 4th quarter of Game 3, Wiggins got eye-level with the rim and detonated. Wiggins and the Warriors were able to celebrate only momentarily, as official Marc Davis ran over to rule the play an offensive foul on Wiggins. After being challenged by Steve Kerr, the call was overturned, and the dunk stood. Draymond Green, who was issued a technical foul by Davis earlier in the game, had words for the official following the overturned call:

While the call ultimately stood, Marc Davis ruined some of the excitement by incorrectly ruling the play an offensive foul. He was perhaps fooled by Luka Doncic's acting job, as the superstar guard threw himself to the floor; however, the right call was ultimately made.

The dunk from Wiggins was the highlight of what was an overall great game for the two-way forward, who continues to be a key contributor during these playoffs. Making shots, grabbing rebounds, and competing defensively, Wiggins has answered all of the questions surrounding his play entering these playoffs, and has proven he is ready for this stage.

With the Warriors securing this win on the road, they are now just one win away from another trip back to the NBA Finals, where they resided for several consecutive years during the peak of their dynasty.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Reacts to Steph Curry's Game 2 Celebration vs. Dallas

Steph Curry Makes History in Game 2 Win

Draymond Green Blasts Klay Thompson's Critics

Comments / 1

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Speaks About Andrew Wiggins Getting Criticized When He Was On The Timberwolves: "Nobody Talks About Teams That Guys Are On Or Organizations That Guys Are In."

Andrew Wiggins is one of the best two-way players in the league. While many have criticized him in the past for not becoming a superstar after being selected No. 1 in the 2014 NBA Draft, it is fair to say that he has become a prominent contributor on what looks to be a Finals team in the Golden State Warriors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Charles Barkley's Outfit Went Viral On Monday Night

Charles Barkley may be 59 years old, but that isn't stopping him from keeping up with the latest fashion trends. He's even trying to imitate one of the NBA's top young stars. On Monday night, Barkley wore the same exact outfit Tyler Herro wore during a postgame interview last week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Andrew Wiggins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Nba Finals#The Nba Finals
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Make Decision On Kyrie Irving Contract

The Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world a few years ago when they were able to land both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in free agency. After making a trade for James Harden, it looked like the Nets were set up for years of success. However, the 2021-22 season saw the Big 3 evaporate after the Nets were forced to trade a disgruntled Harden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Steve Kerr's Powerful Message

On Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an impassioned plea to United States politicians to institute stricter gun laws. His plea came in the wake of a shooting at an elementary school in Texas that left 18 children and one teacher dead. This isn't the first time Kerr has taken to the microphone following a shooting where he pleaded with the U.S. government and he's clearly frustrated.
NBA
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reacts To Juwan Howard's Coaching Decision

On Monday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard declined an interview with the Lakers for their job opening. That decision doesn't surprise his former "Fab Five" teammate, Jalen Rose. During the latest episode of Jalen & Jacoby, Rose shared his thoughts on Howard turning down...
NBA
The Spun

Jalen Rose Admits Mistake With His Vote: NBA World Reacts

Jalen Rose is trending on social media Wednesday night for a voting mistake. The NBA released its 2021-22 All-NBA selections earlier this week. While Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was not an All-NBA selection, he did receive one third-team vote. Jalen Rose has been identified as the person who...
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
298
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy