Steph Curry Reacts to Being One Win Away From NBA Finals

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

Steph and the Warriors are one win away from heading back to the Finals

After an injury-induced two year absence from the NBA Playoffs, and subsequently the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are now one win away from heading back to a place they resided for five-straight years during their dynasty run. After defeating Dallas to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals, Steph Curry shared his immediate thoughts.

"That number is crazy, just in terms of our resilience," Steph said when asked about the amount of road wins he and his team have tallied during their era of dominance. "Just trying to find any way to win on the road. When you're up 2-0 and you come on the road, to take a strangle-hold control on the series, that's huge."

Steph finished his answer saying, "Obviously we know the job's not done, but it's a good feeling to know we came in here and got a win, and we can play with house money on Tuesday and try to get it done."

The Warriors have adhered to this "one game at a time" mentality throughout the postseason, and it has served them well. Never getting too high or too low, Steph and his team have instead remained consistent, and it has them once again on the doorstep of an NBA Finals appearance. Steph is excited, knowing what lies on the other end of one more win, but the superstar point guard also knows the job is not yet finished.

ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Steve Kerr's Powerful Message

On Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an impassioned plea to United States politicians to institute stricter gun laws. His plea came in the wake of a shooting at an elementary school in Texas that left 18 children and one teacher dead. This isn't the first time Kerr has taken to the microphone following a shooting where he pleaded with the U.S. government and he's clearly frustrated.
Look: Draymond Green Shares Text Message From Tom Izzo

Jalen Rose Admits Mistake With His Vote: NBA World Reacts

Jalen Rose Reacts To Juwan Howard's Coaching Decision

ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green on the verge of adding fuel to rivalry vs Michael Jordan, Bulls

The trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest trios in the history of the NBA — if not the best. With those three players, the Warriors became arguably the quintessential franchise of the 2010s, having won three titles in that decade and appearing in the finals a total of five times.
NBC Sports

Disengaged Dubs fall to Mavericks in shadow of Texas tragedy

The freshest team in these NBA playoffs came out for the opening tip Tuesday in Dallas with a chance to win the Western Conference finals and by the second quarter looked tired. Or disinterested. Maybe distracted. Surely, the Warriors were disengaged. Given the tragic events of the day in south-central...
Inside The Warriors

