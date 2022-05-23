Watch: Andrew Wiggins Posterizes Luka Doncic

Andrew Wiggins created a career highlight in the fourth quarter of Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks

Andrew Wiggins will be selling a lot of posters after Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Taking flight after driving from the free throw line, Andrew Wiggins threw down one of the most ferocious dunks of the playoffs over Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

The play, which even drew excitement from the home crowd at American Airlines Arena Center in Dallas, was originally called an offensive foul. But after seeing the replay, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr elected to challenge the play.

After reviewing the play, officials deemed the play to be devoid of an offensive foul, thus awarding Wiggins with a career highlight.

In the first two games of the series, Wiggins has arguably been Golden State's best player. Along with being tasked with guarding Doncic — mirroring his minutes on the floor — Wiggins has scored 19 and 16 points in Games 1 and 2, respectively.

While Doncic has been sheerly magnificent, averaging 30 points through two games — including a 40-point outburst in Game 2 — Wiggins got his revenge with the nasty dunk.

The former Kansas product was also a game-high plus-28 in Game 1 that saw the Warriors completely dominate, leading by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Wiggins also tied Warriors guard Klay Thompson for the most minutes played in that game, standing on the floor for 35 minutes.

As the Warriors held on to win Game 3 and take a commanding 3-0 series lead, Wiggins also led Golden State with 27 points.