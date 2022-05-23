Mr. Soundoff Says: CFB divisons dissolving, keep rivalries in tact
Mr. Soundoff Says – The NCAA is eliminating requirements for FBS conferences to have divisions, basically allowing the conferences to pick how they want to crown a conference champion.
The Pac 12 has already jumped on board and will eliminate divisions this year. The Big 10 is still deciding, but will likely get rid of the East-West divisions soon.
John Sears says evolving is fine, but keep the rivalries in tact.
