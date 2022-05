Earlier this week, Apple revealed the latest additions to its annual collection of in-house Pride Watch bands. Delivering two new styles to your wearable, the bands are now available via Apple Stores and the first orders are arriving to buyers. Now we’re taking a hands-on look at the two new offerings, which blend the usual premium build with some added flair to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 HOURS AGO