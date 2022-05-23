ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Over 100 volunteers band together to clean up Kalihi streets

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlGrl_0fn1ZtBT00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members of the Honolulu Police Department and the union that represents them spent their Sunday cleaning up the streets of Kalihi.

The neighborhood clean up was held by the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers on Auiki Street.

“This is a great neighborhood, home to many hardworking families and small businesses. They deserve a safe and clean environment to live, work and spend time together,” said Robert Cavaco, President of SHOPO.

SHOPO members worked alongside residents and business owners to pull weeds and remove everything from abandoned vehicles to household items.

“We had gone into a lot of planning for today and even as today unfolded, we realized there are certain places that we may have missed,” said SHOPO Honolulu Chapter Chairperson Nicholas Schlapak. “Certain tools or resources that we still need and so that’s gonna go into planning as far as maintaining it goes but yeah it’s our goal to keep it as clean as we possibly can now that we got the ball rolling.”

According to the organization, more than 100 volunteers from HPD, the City and the Kalihi community participated in the cleanup.

Comments / 2

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Oahu’s ERs are overrun with patients, but COVID is only part of the reason

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu hospitals are overrun with patients, officials say, and COVID is only part of the reason. A combination of staffing shortages and overall high patient volume are also contributing to Oahu’s packed ERs. Over the past week, the state Department of Health confirmed nearly 9,000 new...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

BWS: Mandatory water restrictions this summer now appear avoidable

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply thinks mandatory water restrictions might be avoidable this summer. It’s a promising development for residents who were bracing for forced restrictions and developers who were warned their projects could have been delayed by the Navy’s tainted water crisis. BWS had...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Society
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Cars
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Society
Hawaii State
Hawaii Cars
Local
Hawaii Government
mauinow.com

Kuʻikahi Village’s plans for 202 workforce homes in Wailuku moves ahead

Kuʻikahi Village Project, which aims to build 202 workforce housing units on about 15 acres in Wailuku, cleared a significant hurdle recently. Developed by Alaula Builders, Kuʻikahi Village calls for a variety of residences, including multifamily, duplex, townhome, live-work, tiny home and single-family units. Residences will go toward families earning between 60% and 140% of the Area Median Income.
WAILUKU, HI
KITV.com

House fire in Waialae Nui area sparks conversation on vacant neighborhood homes

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An early morning house fire in the Waialae Nui area has sparked increased conversation about vacant homes in residential neighborhoods. Ten units with the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to the two-alarm call around 4 a.m. on Monday. Flames torched the building, barely missing neighboring homes, just yards away.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hpd
KITV.com

Aina Haina businesses struck by overnight smash-and-grab burglars

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are investigating another overnight string of smash-and-grab burglaries in East Oahu. Mama Pho's Vietnamese Restaurant, Aina Haina Chop Suey, and Jack's Restaurant were all vandalized in the same manner early Wednesday morning, police said. The three businesses had their windows smashed in and cash registers...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu elections office re-sends 17,000 voter notification postcards due to errors

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu's Elections Division re-mailed 17,000 election notification postcards as of Monday due to printing and districting errors, officials reported to KITV4. The election notification postcards confirm voters are registered to vote by mail and inform them of which district they're voting in.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Free COVID-19 testing still available

In partnership with the County of Maui, Minit Medical Urgent Care continues to offer free testing for COVID-19 at locations in Kahului, Kīhei and Lahaina. The reminder was issued today by the County of Maui amid rising case counts. “… Everyone should remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
KHON2

Kupuna Caregiver: Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii volunteer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “I just felt called to do it,” says Jo DesMarets. For the past ten years, Jo DesMarets has volunteered at the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. “It’s this...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

To cut costs, city gets approval to shorten rail route, eliminate park-and-ride facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A council committee Tuesday unanimously approved the city’s new plan for a shortened rail route. The plan would end the line 1.25 miles short at Halekauwila Street in order to keep the overall cost under $10 billion. The new route will stop two stations short of what was initially proposed.
KHON2

List: Summer 2022 programs for children

HONOLULU (KHON2) — When children are off for the summer there are several programs they can get involved with to keep them active. Here are some programs open for summer 2022. Hawaiʻi State Public Library System’s Summer Reading Challenge – StatewideJune 5 to July 30There are both in-person and virtual opportunities. The goal for each […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

HPD warns of 'puppy scam' happening on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is warning the public about a “puppy scam” that has been making the rounds. According to CrimeStoppers, the scammers are targeting people online on Facebook Marketplace or on Craigslist. The “seller” requests a deposit for the puppy in order to hold it for the buyer. After receiving the money, the scammer then ends all communication.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy