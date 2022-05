How many questions must the MTA face before they can put in a toll?. MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said on Wednesday that the federal government’s litany of technical questions in response to a draft environmental assessment on the congestion pricing program has knocked the year-plus schedule slightly off course. Although the agency was supposed to reveal the draft EA to the world in June, Lieber said that was no longer the case.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO