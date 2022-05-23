Opposition to Lava Ridge Wind Proposal gaining momentum in Southern Idaho
By Zach Bruhl
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dean Dimond is hoping to start a movement in Southern Idaho to ask one question about the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. “Why would we want that?” says Dimond. Dimond and a group of fellow landowners are spearheading a group called Stop...
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In southern Idaho, livestock ranchers know the challenge of managing a herd of cows. Now, one man in Jerome is hoping to provide a tool to help with portable corrals. “It’s made to go anywhere and set it up and have a full working corral,...
LEWISTON - Whether you’re a first-time fisher, or a seasoned angler, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says Memorial Day weekend fishing offers up a whole slew of fishing opportunities across the state, as hatchery crews finish stocking lakes and ponds with about 450,000 trout in May. With...
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With this weekend being Memorial Day weekend, numerous people will be out recreating in Idaho’s great outdoors. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants to remind everyone to be smart as they’re out recreating. All fishers must have a fishing license prior to going out.
In the first four months of 2022, political action committees in Idaho took in more than $4 million in donations and spent more than $3.3 million on campaigns across Idaho. Groups in Virginia and Washington, D.C., poured at least $391,000 into advertisements and mailers leading up to the May 17 primary — and thousands more […]
BOISE, Idaho — If you could somehow work Idaho City, a Tinder date that involves the Old Idaho Penitentiary and an impression of Jim Zamzow into a tight 10-minute set in Garden City, you might be Idaho's best comedian. Those jokes are taken; so is the title -- at...
A large trailer sits amid fields of sage brush on public lands outside Boise, Idaho. It’s in nice condition, and looks like something you’d see in any campsite. “We’re out here today just to monitor this camp that's been in overstay for a while now,” says Becky Andres, the BLM’s Idaho State Chief Ranger.
Summer is coming and many of us are beginning to book summer trips and activities, and figuring out what type of fun we will be having with our families this year. There is much to do and many things to see. You can go to a family reunion, road trip, fly to a beach getaway, or even stay in the area and enjoy some fun around here. There are plenty of options and luckily there are sites that can help us figure out where to go and what to do this summer.
Even though Boise and a lot of the Treasure Valley is feeling more and more congested outside of our capitol city area there is a TON of wilderness in Idaho. As it turns out outside of Alaska, Idaho is the state with the largest area of remote and rugged wilderness in the United States.
Oh, say it isn’t so! Buster’s is for sale. On a scale of 0ne to ten, it’s a 12 for service and great, great food. Several years ago, friends from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State police told me about the place. They highly recommended I stop for lunch, breakfast, or any time of day. They patrol Route 93 north of the Nevada state line and it’s a popular stop for law enforcement and travelers. On Sunday mornings after church, the Hollister restaurant is packed.
Organizers behind the "Greater Idaho" movement have announced that it will propose a less ambitious map to state legislatures as “Phase 1” of the project that seeks to make a large portion of Oregon part of Idaho. The proposed map now only adds eastern Oregon to Idaho after...
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho leaders are reacting to Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas. Governor Brad Little tweeted a statement saying in part “as a grandpa of school aged children, this news is heartbreaking.”. Newly elected Republican Superintendent candidate Debbie Critchfield also took to social media, saying “we...
The melodrama of the Idaho Legislature has nothing on being caught in the middle of a coup in Peru … when you’re 16-years-old. That was Michelle Richer and it was one of a number of globe-trotting experiences, which also took her to Bangladesh and Kenya. “I feel very,...
Living in the Treasure Valley, you are likely to encounter some wildlife. Even if it's just a squirrel in your backyard, plenty of animals interact with us daily. Most of the time, our encounters go without consequence. We admire them and move on. We know that some animals are more dangerous than others. Still, we do what we can to avoid them or take precautions just in case we come across one of these dangerous creatures. Because of this, those animals rarely kill humans. Another animal actually causes the most deaths to humans in Idaho. It doesn't have a reputation for aggression or anger. In fact, it's not even a meat-eater. The animal that causes the most deaths in Idaho will surprise you until you think about it.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The shooting in Uvalde sent shockwaves across the country, with many families hugging their children tighter because of it. However, one question local parents have is whether the shooter could have carried out this massacre in Idaho and Washington, considering the differing gun laws. Salvador Ramos, the shooter, bought two assault rifles three days apart from a...
You could ask anyone in the country, "what food is Idaho known for?" and odds are you're going to hear "potato." Can't blame them. It's the low hanging fruit...or eh, low growing root vegetable. However, Idaho has much more to offer than potatoes. Here are six foods that are unique to Idaho!
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will place a lane restriction on State Highway 50 across the Hansen Bridge for a routine inspection. They say that on June 1, drivers can expect a lane restriction, as well as delays on SH-50. Inspection is expected to last one day.
Remember a few years ago, during the pandemic, when we called our summer the summer of nothing? We haven't figured out a name for high gas prices, inflation, monkeypox, and economic uncertainty this summer. However, buyers, sellers, and investors continue to ponder whether or not Boise's 'bulletproof' housing market will continue its unprecedented growth.
Idaho reactions to Tuesday’s horrific events in Uvalde, Texas — a mass shooting at an elementary school that left 19 children and two adults dead:. Gov. Brad Little: “Our country is grieving the victims of today’s horrific school shooting in Texas. As a grandpa of school aged children, this news is heartbreaking. The families and all those affected will be strengthened by our prayers as they cope with this awful tragedy.”
