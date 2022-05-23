ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Opposition to Lava Ridge Wind Proposal gaining momentum in Southern Idaho

By Zach Bruhl
kmvt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dean Dimond is hoping to start a movement in Southern Idaho to ask one question about the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. “Why would we want that?” says Dimond. Dimond and a group of fellow landowners are spearheading a group called Stop...

www.kmvt.com

Deb Gutierrez
3d ago

i dont understand why so many are against this. it can help make us a little more energy independent withing our own state and possibly even lead to us paying a little less to idaho power. my level pay went from 79 a month a few years ago to now almost 300 a month and ive actually heavily reduced our power consumption even having lights off almost all evening and unplugging alot of our electronics whenever not in use. but to no avail. bill just keeps climbing.

Charles Lujan
3d ago

they are destroying our deserts. The areas that they put these in, their eco systems will be changed drastically and the land on which many generations before me have hunted swallowed up. It's the fact that it is out of state people who are just putting these in to ruin our recreation areas so these monsters which are built by yet again, out of state contractors, that will only ship energy out of state like every other wind project here.

