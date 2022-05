The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from securing a spot in the Western Conference Finals. But the St. Louis Blues aren’t just going to roll over because they trail 1-3. Making matters worse for the Blues, the Avs are 2-0 in STL and head home for Game 5 on Wednesday night. As if that weren't enough, the Blues will be without Jordan Binnington for the rest of the second round after the goalie collided with Nazem Kadri and was forced out of Game 3. His absence was felt in Game 4, as the Avs scored six goals on the Blues.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO