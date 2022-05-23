ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors' Otto Porter: X-rays negative

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Porter's X-rays on his left foot came back negative, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. While...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Poor shooting effort from deep

Thompson notched 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 loss to Dallas in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Thompson has struggled to become a factor in the current series against the Mavericks and has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Named to All-NBA First Team

Jokic was named to the All-NBA First Team on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. This news is unsurprising given that Jokic earned his second consecutive MVP award this season. This marks his third First Team All-NBA selection, with him first earning the accolade in 2018-19. During this regular season, Jokic appeared in 74 games and averaged 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds -- both career highs -- 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks. He also shot a career-high 58.3 percent from the field. During the five-game first-round series against the Warriors, he averaged 31.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Warriors vs. Mavericks: Game 5 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, how to watch NBA playoffs online

The Dallas Mavericks dominated the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals to avoid a sweep and extend the series. But as the series shifts back to San Francisco, Dallas is still playing with its back against the wall as one loss will end its season. The Warriors will try to make quick work of the Mavericks in Game 5, but they've already learned once that it's not easy to put this team away.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dribble Handoff: Trevor Keels, Drew Timme among those who should withdraw from NBA Draft, return to college

With the NBA Draft Combine behind us and the June 1 withdrawal deadline for early entrants looming, some college basketball players are mulling tough decisions about whether to stay in the draft or return to school. A few notable names have already made their call, with Louisiana Tech big man Kenneth Lofton Jr. staying in the draft and other college stars such as Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis returning to school.
NBA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Exits with leg injury

Davies left Monday's start against the Royals due to an apparent lower leg injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Davies took a line drive off his lower leg and limped off the field with a trainer. Prior to the injury, he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings. He will not factor into the decision, as the game was tied upon his exit. It's not clear whether Davies will be available for his next turn through the rotation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Remains sidelined

Ward (shoulder) will remain on the bench Tuesday against Texas, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Ward hasn't played since crashing into the outfield wall Friday against Oakland. His injury was originally described as a stinger in his right arm, though he was sent for an MRI due to weakness in his right shoulder Monday. The results of that test are not yet known, but he's evidently yet to be cleared to start. Tyler Wade will get the nod in right field.
ANAHEIM, CA

