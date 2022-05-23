Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Goes 0-of-10 from field in loss

The home team has been the victor through the first four games between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes, but the Blueshirts will try to change that when Game 5 gets underway Thursday in Raleigh. New York has won the last two contests, including a convincing 4-1 victory in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. But taking that show on the road will be no easy feat, especially against a Canes squad that is undefeated at home in these playoffs. Needless to say, this is one Game 5 you absolutely will not want to miss.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO