ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Ryan Blaney wins NASCAR All-Star Race -- but inadvertent mistake almost costs him $1 million

By Jerry Bonkowski
Auto Racing Digest
Auto Racing Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qsjEn_0fn1Xo5U00

Blaney becomes the 26th different winner -- and fourth Team Penske driver -- in the All-Star Race's 38-year history.

Editor's note: Full results and race notes are at the end of this file.

In its 38-year history, the NASCAR All-Star Race has been an event where we’ve seen experimentation with rules (and some of which have ultimately gone on to be implemented in the future in regular points-paying events).

We’ve also seen nearly 20 different formats in that nearly four-decade run.

But Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway, we witnessed one of the strangest outcomes to not just any All-Star Race that’s ever been held, but ANY NASCAR race for that matter.

And in the middle of it all was Ryan Blaney.

Here’s the back story: Blaney was in the lead and was on the final lap of the race when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. crashed at the back of the field. Blaney was roughly less than 200 feet from taking the checkered flag when Stenhouse's incident occurred -- but by the time the caution lights went on, it appeared Blaney was already across the finish line.

But because the All-Star Race rules are different than points-paying race rules, the race had to finish under green-flag conditions. If the yellow had come out in a points-paying race on the final lap, Blaney would have automatically won under caution.

Not so Sunday. And that’s when the All-Star Race rules nuance almost cost Blaney the $1 million prize.

Thinking the race was over when the caution came out and he being so close to the finish line, Blaney automatically assumed that like a points race, the event was over under caution and he was the winner.

Nope.

And to add insult to injury – and again, doing it without really thinking and almost in automatic fashion – Blaney pulled down his window net.

That was against the rules and Blaney found himself with a predicament: normally, it’s a crew member who locks the window net into place on pit road. But with Blaney in the lead and the race going into overtime, he couldn’t return to pit road to get the net fixed.

After several moments of trying to do it himself on a couple of laps still under caution, and feeling almost futile that he couldn’t do it and being unable to do so would cost him the win, Blaney finally improvised and rigged the net back in place.

It wasn’t pretty, but it worked.

And more importantly, NASCAR was okay with the way Blaney “attached” the net, the race was able to resume and Blaney went on to win the race more or less for the second time in the evening.

“It was about to real bad for us,” Blaney told FS1 after the race. “Everyone thought the race was over, I already had my window net down. I do want to thank NASCAR for letting me kind of fix it and not make us come down pit road.

“That was really tough and then to have to do it all over again after trying to get that window net back up there.”

But Blaney also drew some satisfaction by having to win the race not just once, but twice – so to speak.

“This is cool,” Blaney said with a big smile. “I know it’s not a points win, but it’s going to be a lot of fun for us and it’s going to be pretty big.”

Blaney flew home with a $1 million check in his wallet for winning the All-Star Race. Blaney becomes the 26 th different winner in the All-Star Race’s 38-year history. And it was also Team Penske’s fourth win in the all-star event, all by different drivers.

And an added bonus to Blaney’s triumph was the fact his two Team Penske teammates – Austin Cindric and Joey Logano – finished third and fourth in the race.

That was some consolation for team owner Roger Penske, whose IndyCar organization struggled during the weekend’s qualifying for next Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, with only one driver (Will Power) to start that race in the top 12 of the Greatest Spectacle In Racing.

Denny Hamlin rallied to finish second, followed by Cindric, Logano and Daniel Suarez in the top 5, followed by Alex Bowman, A.J. Allmendinger, Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski and Christopher Bell.

Not only did Blaney dominate the race, so too did Ford power, with six of the top 10 drivers having the blue oval badge on their hoods.

Follow Jerry Bonkowski on Twitter @JerryBonkowski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIjdk_0fn1Xo5U00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CbZYy_0fn1Xo5U00

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
A.j. Allmendinger
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Roger Penske
Person
Daniel Suarez
Person
Joey Logano
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has 1 Main Concern For Jimmie Johnson

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a little worried about former NASCAR teammate Jimmie Johnson as he prepares to race in his first Indianapolis 500. Earnhardt will be on the call in Indy for NBC, and speaking to media members Tuesday, he expressed some concerns he has for Johnson going into the race.
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Ty Dillon’s Wife Haley Is a Former NBA Dancer

Haley Carey has been extremely supportive of her husband Ty Dillon and his NASCAR career since the couple first started dating more than 10 years ago. But, Haley has also had an interesting career of her own. Let’s take some time to get to know a little bit more about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Motorious

Ford Galaxie 500 Is Powered By NASCAR Engine

The Ford Galaxie 500 is an iconic personal luxury vehicle for its performance, style, and comfort features. Incredibly, this car reached heights in the automotive community shared by vehicles like the Cougar and even some Lincoln vehicles. That's why they are so prevalent in today's classic car collector world and why you've probably seen one or two at a local vintage car meet. However, we doubt you've ever seen a Galaxie with as much power and work as this incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 as it sports one of Ford's most significant Nascar V8 engines.
CARS
The Spun

NASCAR Has Made A Notable Change To Its Rules

NASCAR has handed out several suspensions to prominent race teams this season due to improperly installed tires. With that said, the company has revised its rules regarding this topic. Moving forward, if an improperly installed wheel falls off in the pit box, it can still be a penalty for the...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar All Star Race#Points Race#Fourth Team Penske#Texas Motor Speedway
CBS Sports

Joe Gibbs 'confident' Kyle Busch's sponsor and contract situation will be resolved by next season

Ever since longtime sponsor M&M's announced that they would leave NASCAR at the end of the 2022 season, the future of two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch has been uncertain. With no sponsor in place for 2023, Busch's continued role as the driver of Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 18 Toyota is not clear, and comments made by Busch in April only added to speculation about what might happen to one of NASCAR's biggest stars.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Controversial Rule Change

NASCAR fans from around the racing world are upset about a controversial new rule for the sport. On Wednesday, NASCAR revised its previous rules for improperly installed wheels. Even if a wheel falls off in the pit box, it can still be ruled a penalty. Here's the full rule description,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Has Message For Cowboys Cheerleaders

Daniel Suarez is certainly enjoying this NASCAR season, but apparently driving isn't his only passion. On Sunday, Twitter user "@nascarcasm" posted photos of Suarez performing leg kicks. The photos were accompanied by message for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. "@DCCheerleaders Hey just making sure you saw our driver @Daniel_SuarezG's audition for...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
CBS Sports

NASCAR at Charlotte 2022 odds, start time, TV channel: Model lists surprising Coca-Cola 600 picks, predictions

The 2022 Coca-Cola 600 will take place at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, and it's the biggest endurance test on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The race was first run in 1960 and it's been held under the lights since 1993 to avoid running at the same time as the Indianapolis 500 and finishing in the sweltering North Carolina heat. Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick will be the only two drivers in this year's Coca-Cola 600 field with multiple wins in the event, and the two veterans could both use a win this weekend. The 2022 NASCAR Charlotte green flag drops at 6 p.m. ET on Fox (stream now on FuboTV).
CHARLOTTE, NC
Autoweek.com

Larry Foyt Determined to Get A.J. Foyt Back to Victory Lane

It’s hard enough working for a legend. But when you work for a legend who happens to be both A.J. Foyt and your adoptive father and biological grandfather, the experience is magnified infinitesimally. Even so, Larry Foyt wouldn’t have it any other way. Since taking over as president of...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Drivers to watch in Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

The NASCAR industry is ready for a race in its backyard at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports reigned supreme in the 2021 running of the sport’s longest race. Will that translate to more success with the Next Gen car?. FRONT RUNNERS. Points position: 9th. Last three races: 6th —...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Auto Racing Digest

Auto Racing Digest

Atlanta, GA
750
Followers
204
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from NASCAR, Indy Car and more!

 https://www.si.com/fannation/racing/auto-racing-digest/

Comments / 0

Community Policy