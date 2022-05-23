ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

West Virginia lawmakers hit the road, hear concerns about regional jail costs

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN — Per diem fees for the state’s 10 regional jails remain frozen for another year, but county officials told members of the West Virginia Legislature Sunday that a permanent solution is needed. State lawmakers met on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown Sunday for...

www.newsandsentinel.com

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers want to address jail overcrowding

According to the Associated Press, a published report says lawmakers in West Virginia want to address the state’s jail overcrowding issue. The report says lawmakers would form a workgroup to address the problem. The AP reports Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Committee Co-Chair David Kelly made the announcement during a legislative interim committee meeting […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports small decline in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Another slight decrease in active COVID-19 cases was reported Wednesday in West Virginia by the Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 2,157 active cases statewide, down from the 2,236 on Tuesday and 2,501 on Monday. The state also received 641 new cases since the Tuesday morning pandemic report from the department.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice being treated for possible Lyme disease

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he is bring treated for possible Lyme disease after becoming ill following two events he attended in the northern part of the state.The Republican governor postponed his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefings this week and said he has tested negative for the coronavirus.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through tick bites. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash. If left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system. Most cases can be treated with antibiotics.In a statement, Justice said he began feeling ill after events Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville."I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100%," the governor said.He said he plans to resume his COVID-19 briefings after the Memorial Day weekend.In January, Justice contracted the coronavirus and had to postpone delivery of his State of the State speech to the Legislature.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Justice being treated for Lyme disease

The governor of West Virginia is being treated for Lyme disease, he said in a statement released late Wednesday afternoon. Tests for COVID-19 were negative, said Gov. Jim Justice. “After the West Virginia GameChanger events on Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville, I began feeling extremely sick. I immediately got tested...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Metro News

Manchin holds second virtual Town Hall meeting on V-A proposed cuts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has reintroduced a measure aimed at eliminating the process which seeks to make drastic changes to three V-A Medical Centers in West Virginia. The V-A’s AIR Commission has recommended the elimination of a number of services at the V-A facilities in Clarksburg, Beckley, and Huntington as cost saving measures.
CLARKSBURG, WV
localdvm.com

What’s up with hemp farms in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Although hemp was federally legalized in 2014, the industry didn’t take off in West Virginia until years after. Part of the reason was that the West Virginia Department of Agriculture only started taking applications and licensing farmers and researchers to grow hemp in 2016. But even after that, it was tough for both farmers and researchers to grow successfully.
AGRICULTURE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases dropped from Monday to Tuesday in West Virginia where hospitalizations of virus-infected patients also decreased. The Department of Health and Human Resources Tuesday said 139 patients with COVID-19 complications statewide are in the hospital. Of those, 64 are unvaccinated. More than 150 people were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAZ

West Virginia faith leaders call for permanent expansion of Child Tax Credit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Single mom Kristen Olsen said her world transformed last summer. “I got a letter in the mail that said I was going to start getting $300 a month, and I thought, that can’t be true,” she recalled. “We were hurting so bad. I think I must have got that letter in August of last year and things were just so tight in the news, and so I’m thinking I’ll believe it when it shows up in my bank account... and it did.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

West Virginia to receive part of $19 million settlement with Ford

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia will be awarded a portion of the $19.2 million multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company regarding claims that Ford falsely advertised the payload capacity of model years 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. West Virginia will receive $231,562.73 from the settlement, according to Attorney General...
POLITICS
Metro News

Run for the Wall set for return to West Virginia following off years due to COVID

NITRO, W.Va. — Following two years off due to COVID-19, the annual Run for the Wall ride is scheduled to thunder back into the Kanawha Valley on Wednesday and Thursday. Run For The Wall XXXII 2022 is set to arrive in Nitro’s Living Memorial Park on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with approximately 400 motorcycles. Immediately following the arrival there will be a presentation ceremony.
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia jail worker guilty of bribery

A former correctional officer in West Virginia has admitted to bribery charges. Eli Scott Villers was a correctional officer at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton who pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public Official.” It’s reported that Villers used an inmate to bring in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Don’t be alarmed by helicopters in Marshall County

Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ll be driving through Marshall County in June, you may spot a few unfamiliar helicopters in the summer skies. But don’t be alarmed—it’s a yearly process from a company we all depend on to keep our homes cool in West Virginia. American Electric Power has miles and miles of […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Millennials: W.Va. paying the price of backward thinking

West Virginia’s population problem has been on the minds of responsible lawmakers and public officials for quite some time. Those folks are, however, repeatedly hamstrung by a small but vocal group who would love nothing more than to drive the state backward — whatever the cost. Consequences of...
POLITICS
Government Technology

West Virginia Lawmakers Consider Battery Energy Future

(TNS) — West Virginia lawmakers got lessons on a key asset to power grids poised to shape the future of energy in and out of the Mountain State Monday. The state Joint Standing Energy Committee took in presentations from two industry representatives who weighed in on the potential for battery energy storage to help power West Virginia as it rapidly expands in the U.S. energy market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WBOY 12 News

14 COVID deaths confirmed on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 548 new COVID cases and 14 additional deaths on May 24. On Monday, 2,131 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths were confirmed. The DHHR has reported 511,930 (+548) total cases and 6,932 (+14) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are […]

