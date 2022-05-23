West Virginia lawmakers hit the road, hear concerns about regional jail costs
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
3 days ago
MORGANTOWN — Per diem fees for the state’s 10 regional jails remain frozen for another year, but county officials told members of the West Virginia Legislature Sunday that a permanent solution is needed. State lawmakers met on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown Sunday for...
According to the Associated Press, a published report says lawmakers in West Virginia want to address the state’s jail overcrowding issue. The report says lawmakers would form a workgroup to address the problem. The AP reports Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Committee Co-Chair David Kelly made the announcement during a legislative interim committee meeting […]
CHARLESTON — Another slight decrease in active COVID-19 cases was reported Wednesday in West Virginia by the Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 2,157 active cases statewide, down from the 2,236 on Tuesday and 2,501 on Monday. The state also received 641 new cases since the Tuesday morning pandemic report from the department.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he is bring treated for possible Lyme disease after becoming ill following two events he attended in the northern part of the state.The Republican governor postponed his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefings this week and said he has tested negative for the coronavirus.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through tick bites. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash. If left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system. Most cases can be treated with antibiotics.In a statement, Justice said he began feeling ill after events Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville."I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100%," the governor said.He said he plans to resume his COVID-19 briefings after the Memorial Day weekend.In January, Justice contracted the coronavirus and had to postpone delivery of his State of the State speech to the Legislature.
The governor of West Virginia is being treated for Lyme disease, he said in a statement released late Wednesday afternoon. Tests for COVID-19 were negative, said Gov. Jim Justice. “After the West Virginia GameChanger events on Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville, I began feeling extremely sick. I immediately got tested...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has reintroduced a measure aimed at eliminating the process which seeks to make drastic changes to three V-A Medical Centers in West Virginia. The V-A’s AIR Commission has recommended the elimination of a number of services at the V-A facilities in Clarksburg, Beckley, and Huntington as cost saving measures.
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice met with school officials from Wheeling Park High School and Clay-Battelle Middle and High School Monday morning for a new program that’s about to sweep the state. WV GameChanger is a cutting-edge, student-powered Opioid and Substance Misuse Prevention Program. The Ohio...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Although hemp was federally legalized in 2014, the industry didn’t take off in West Virginia until years after. Part of the reason was that the West Virginia Department of Agriculture only started taking applications and licensing farmers and researchers to grow hemp in 2016. But even after that, it was tough for both farmers and researchers to grow successfully.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Did an embattled State Senate candidate, who was disqualified from the race, actually win? This was in the State Senate District 8 Republican Primary which includes Roane and Clay counties with portions of Kanawha, Putnam, and Jackson counties. Less than a week before the West Virginia primary, Republican Andrea Kiessling was […]
The Lord’s Prayer was said on Tuesday despite a federal judge’s ruling that a West Virginia city stop reciting at its council meetings. A federal judge in Charleston ruled last week that Parkersburg City Council’s practice of opening its meetings with the New Testament prayer violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment. The clause prohibits […]
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases dropped from Monday to Tuesday in West Virginia where hospitalizations of virus-infected patients also decreased. The Department of Health and Human Resources Tuesday said 139 patients with COVID-19 complications statewide are in the hospital. Of those, 64 are unvaccinated. More than 150 people were...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Single mom Kristen Olsen said her world transformed last summer. “I got a letter in the mail that said I was going to start getting $300 a month, and I thought, that can’t be true,” she recalled. “We were hurting so bad. I think I must have got that letter in August of last year and things were just so tight in the news, and so I’m thinking I’ll believe it when it shows up in my bank account... and it did.”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Could West Virginia be the next remote-work hub in the United States? A new program aims to use the state’s natural resources and a little cash to bring workers to the Mountain State. To find out about it, WUSA9 traveled to Morgantown, West Virginia and...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia will be awarded a portion of the $19.2 million multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company regarding claims that Ford falsely advertised the payload capacity of model years 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. West Virginia will receive $231,562.73 from the settlement, according to Attorney General...
NITRO, W.Va. — Following two years off due to COVID-19, the annual Run for the Wall ride is scheduled to thunder back into the Kanawha Valley on Wednesday and Thursday. Run For The Wall XXXII 2022 is set to arrive in Nitro’s Living Memorial Park on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with approximately 400 motorcycles. Immediately following the arrival there will be a presentation ceremony.
A former correctional officer in West Virginia has admitted to bribery charges. Eli Scott Villers was a correctional officer at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton who pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public Official.” It’s reported that Villers used an inmate to bring in […]
Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ll be driving through Marshall County in June, you may spot a few unfamiliar helicopters in the summer skies. But don’t be alarmed—it’s a yearly process from a company we all depend on to keep our homes cool in West Virginia. American Electric Power has miles and miles of […]
West Virginia’s population problem has been on the minds of responsible lawmakers and public officials for quite some time. Those folks are, however, repeatedly hamstrung by a small but vocal group who would love nothing more than to drive the state backward — whatever the cost. Consequences of...
A maintenance worker at a West Virginia didn’t follow safety procedures before his death according to federal coal mine regulator and the Associated Press. Brian Wallen died on November 1, 2021, at Mingo Logan Coal’s Mountaineer II Mine in the Logan County community of Sharples when allegedly the brakes of his electric utility vehicle failed. […]
(TNS) — West Virginia lawmakers got lessons on a key asset to power grids poised to shape the future of energy in and out of the Mountain State Monday. The state Joint Standing Energy Committee took in presentations from two industry representatives who weighed in on the potential for battery energy storage to help power West Virginia as it rapidly expands in the U.S. energy market.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 548 new COVID cases and 14 additional deaths on May 24. On Monday, 2,131 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths were confirmed. The DHHR has reported 511,930 (+548) total cases and 6,932 (+14) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are […]
Comments / 0