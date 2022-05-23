Reporter’s Notebook: Needing a flood of improvements
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
3 days ago
I’ve been fascinated with emergency services ever since I was a young kid. My father was a 911 dispatcher in my hometown of St. Marys as well as a member of the volunteer emergency squad in Pleasants County. Growing up, it wasn’t uncommon to walk into the St....
CHARLESTON — Another slight decrease in active COVID-19 cases was reported Wednesday in West Virginia by the Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 2,157 active cases statewide, down from the 2,236 on Tuesday and 2,501 on Monday. The state also received 641 new cases since the Tuesday morning pandemic report from the department.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A water main leak Tuesday afternoon in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County looked like a geyser. Our crew who responded to the scene described water shooting 75- to 100-feet high. It hurled rocks and other debris into the air, ripped down power lines and broke car windows.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several hundred motorcyclists, many being military veterans, came thundering onto state Capitol grounds in Charleston on Thursday morning. The bikers are part of the Run For The Wall XXXII 2022, the largest organized motorcycle run in the USA that goes from coast-to-coast to honor all veterans, current military, and fallen military members. Around 400 motorcycles were in Charleston.
Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony recently to announce that a scenic loop of US Route 219 and WV Route 92 – newly named the Seneca Skyway – has officially been designated as the first route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program. The new program is a...
The bishop in West Virginia is urging Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session to ban high-capacity, semi-automatic rifles. The push by Bishop Mark Brennan of the Wheeling-Charleston diocese comes after a spree of mass shootings, most recently the killings of nineteen elementary school students and two teachers in Texas.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia will be awarded a portion of the $19.2 million multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company regarding claims that Ford falsely advertised the payload capacity of model years 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. West Virginia will receive $231,562.73 from the settlement, according to Attorney General...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he is bring treated for possible Lyme disease after becoming ill following two events he attended in the northern part of the state.The Republican governor postponed his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefings this week and said he has tested negative for the coronavirus.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through tick bites. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash. If left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system. Most cases can be treated with antibiotics.In a statement, Justice said he began feeling ill after events Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville."I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100%," the governor said.He said he plans to resume his COVID-19 briefings after the Memorial Day weekend.In January, Justice contracted the coronavirus and had to postpone delivery of his State of the State speech to the Legislature.
PARKERSBURG — A fiber optic line will be installed on I-77, southbound and northbound, on June 5. A rolling roadblock will start at milepost 11 in Ohio affecting entrances 1 and 6 and northbound at milepost 185 in Williamstown affecting entrances 174, 176, 179 and 185, beginning 7 a.m. until work is complete on June 5.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania angler caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia, regulators said. Ayden Minick, of Mount Pleasant, caught and released the carp on May 7, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release. It measured by a DNR fisheries biologist at 41.2 inches long, breaking the record of 41 inches caught in 1988 by Charles Cook at Stonecoal Lake.
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – As temperatures continue to warm up, another low pressure system moves through the area to provide more rain and storms once again for today. Late this evening is the next chance for storms to pop into the forecast. These storms will come to the area this evening and this will continue […]
According to the Associated Press, a published report says lawmakers in West Virginia want to address the state’s jail overcrowding issue. The report says lawmakers would form a workgroup to address the problem. The AP reports Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Committee Co-Chair David Kelly made the announcement during a legislative interim committee meeting […]
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases dropped from Monday to Tuesday in West Virginia where hospitalizations of virus-infected patients also decreased. The Department of Health and Human Resources Tuesday said 139 patients with COVID-19 complications statewide are in the hospital. Of those, 64 are unvaccinated. More than 150 people were...
A maintenance worker at a West Virginia didn’t follow safety procedures before his death according to federal coal mine regulator and the Associated Press. Brian Wallen died on November 1, 2021, at Mingo Logan Coal’s Mountaineer II Mine in the Logan County community of Sharples when allegedly the brakes of his electric utility vehicle failed. […]
Memorial Day weekend is fastly approaching and with that comes the jump in holiday-related traffic fatalities. According to Jerry, a car insurance savings app, West Virginia has the most fatal crashes per capita of all U.S. states, followed by Louisiana and South Dakota. Nationally, over half (53%) of fatal crashes occur between 6 p.m. and […]
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Although hemp was federally legalized in 2014, the industry didn’t take off in West Virginia until years after. Part of the reason was that the West Virginia Department of Agriculture only started taking applications and licensing farmers and researchers to grow hemp in 2016. But even after that, it was tough for both farmers and researchers to grow successfully.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has reintroduced a measure aimed at eliminating the process which seeks to make drastic changes to three V-A Medical Centers in West Virginia. The V-A’s AIR Commission has recommended the elimination of a number of services at the V-A facilities in Clarksburg, Beckley, and Huntington as cost saving measures.
The Lord’s Prayer was said on Tuesday despite a federal judge’s ruling that a West Virginia city stop reciting at its council meetings. A federal judge in Charleston ruled last week that Parkersburg City Council’s practice of opening its meetings with the New Testament prayer violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment. The clause prohibits […]
SUMMERSVILLE — A valued treasure in a family is a quilt, but often the details about who made it and when and where it was made become less clear as time passes. The West Virginia Quilt Documentation project is a way for quilt owners to record details about a quilt for the generations that follow and for quilt researchers.
