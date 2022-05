Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Meals on Wheels in Radford is looking for volunteers. The program gives home-cooked meals to seniors who need them. A typical route only takes between 60 and 90 minutes. If you’re interested in helping, there’s a training session today and tomorrow at 9 a.m.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO