PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We have some warm air to work with before we turn back to the cool side of Spring. On Thursday, Portland and the Willamette Valley will start with clouds. There may be some sun breaks through the day, but I wouldn’t anticipate many. Showers pick up for the coast first, during the morning, eventually pressing through the valley in the afternoon and evening.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO