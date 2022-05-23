ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Zandt County, TX

New Van Zandt County sheriff sworn in

By Sage Sowels
 3 days ago

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — In Van Zandt county, a public swearing in ceremony was held at the courthouse for Sheriff Joe Carter .

Grand jury indictments allege sheriff, deputies were dishonest in Texas Rangers investigation

Carter has been in law enforcement for more than three decades and says he is excited to continue serving Van Zandt county in this new and now permanent role.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 38 years, just trying to  catch up on what’s going on over there, what direction we need to go, what needs to be worked on and trying to make sure everything gets covered,” said Sheriff Joe Carter.

Carter stepped into this position following former Sheriff Steve Hendrix’s resignation after being indicted on charges of providing false statements to police.

