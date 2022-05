ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Education is canceling next month’s U.S. History and Government Regents Exam. Following the mass shooting in Buffalo where 10 people were killed, the Department of Education says it has been looking into ways to support students and schools across the state. This included a review of the content of this year’s exams, which have already been printed and packaged.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO