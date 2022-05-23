ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

Brammer, Redmen crack Ceramics for sectional title

By Jim Walker
Ironton Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEDRO — Tyler Brammer is a generous person, except when he’s pitching. Brammer limited Crooksville to a mere three hits as the Rock Hill Redmen beat the...

Ironton Tribune

Sammons, Dragons blank Trojans to reach district finals

CHILLICOTHE — The Fairland Dragons can thank the Portsmouth Trojans for their offense. The Portsmouth Trojans can curse Tyler Sammons for their offense. Fairland took advantage of three errors and four wild pitches to score seven unearned runs in a 7-0 win over the Portsmouth Trojans on Tuesday in the Division 3 district semifinals.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Ironton Tribune

2022 All-Ohio Valley Conference Softball Team

Keegan Moore, Ironton Sr. Graycie Brammer, Ironton So. Bella Sorbilli, Ironton So. Isabell Melvin, Rock Hill Jr. Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill Sr. Shay Matney, Rock Hill Jr. Nevaeh Hackworth, Rock Hill Jr. Madison Perry, Portsmouth Sr. Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth So. Olivia Dickerson, Portsmouth So. Faith Phillips, Portsmouth Sr. Jenna Harrison,...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

A place for play

Museum offers year-round educational entertainment for families. Story by Dawn Nolan | Photography by Rachael Layne. Rather than making the drive to Chillicothe, Columbus or Cincinnati, families in the Portsmouth area now have a place to play and learn together that is close to home. The Joanne K. Glockner Candyland Children’s Museum opened on Market Square in the Historic Boneyfiddle District on Dec. 12, 2021.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Tim Belcher opens History Center’s spring season

MOUNT GILEAD — More than 50 visitors came to the Sunday afternoon open house to greet former major league pitcher Tim Belcher at the Morrow County History Center May 15. Belcher signed many autographs and reminisced with some who remembered him from his days playing basketball and baseball at Highland High School.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WTAP

State Route 60 closed for 21 days starting June 1

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting June 1 state route 60 will be closed for 21 days. This closing of the state route will be at the .29 mile marker between Duncan Falls and the Muskingum/ Morgan County line. After July 4 at the .89 mile marker state route 60 will...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Your Radio Place

E. Guernsey School Board approves positive Five Year Forecast, says good-bye to popular administrator

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–The East Guernsey School Board viewed a favorable Five Year Forecast and said good-bye to a beloved administrator during Wednesday night’s meeting. During the regular May Board of Education meeting, District CFO Matt Reed presented the District’s Five Year Forecast. Reed pointed out that two of the district’s main revenue sources consists of Property Taxes and Grants. Recently, the property tax values have dropped around $775,000 and specifically, mineral rights have dropped around $30,000. This however, may not be as bad as it seems. Ascent Resources LLC accounts for approximately 65% of the mineral value contribution to the district, have changed the payment schedule from once a year to twice. This changes the look of the forecast depending on the time of the year. Despite the ups and downs of the oil and gas world, Reed says that the district is still projecting a slight increase in revenues throughout the forecast period. On the other side of the ledger, expenditures, the largest outlay continues to be personnel and services. Salary increases are a part of the negotiated contracts and services continue to increase due the increasing cost of living. However, health insurance rates are holding and supplies, materials and capital outlay expenses seemed to be steady.
OLD WASHINGTON, OH
Metro News

A second record blue catfish from the Kanawha River in just over a month

LEON, W.Va. — A Wednesday morning on the water turned out to be an epic adventure for an Ohio angler on the Kanawha River in West Virginia. Steven Price, of Lancaster, Ohio, anchored up on a spot between Point Pleasant and the Winfield Lock and Dam where he has had success hunting for big catfish. He started his day with rods baited up with cut shad around 7:30 a.m.
LANCASTER, OH
10TV

Ohio fair season to return with Tyler's Law in effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This year, rides are back at fairs across the state, including at the popular Ohio State Fair. And it's a bittersweet moment for one mother who spearheaded a movement to make rides safer. Ride safety became personal for Amber Duffield in 2017. Her son was killed...
Ironton Tribune

Ironton Elementary readies parade float

As the day of the 154th annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade approaches, the students at Ironton Elementary School continue to work on their school’s float. On Monday, the students were putting more red, white or blue tissue paper on the float as women from the Ironton Child Welfare Club headed to Woodland Cemetery to get a headstone ready.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Different tastes on tap: Eridanus Brewing offers tea, alcohol in Russell

Justin and Kristen Matthews are both brewers — just not in the same way. Justin is the beer guy, while Kristen’s specialty is teas. But together, the husband and wife team have opened Eridanus Brewing, a unique combination tea and tap house in a historic train depot in Russell, Kentucky.
RUSSELL, KY
Ironton Tribune

Parade week is here

The 154th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade is less than a week away. Events kicked off last night with the annual past grand marshals dinner and will continue on Thursday, with the Navy Night service, set for 7 p.m. on the Ironton riverfront, featuring keynote speaker Lt. Commander Kirk Morris.
IRONTON, OH
Your Radio Place

Schools in Muskingum & Licking Counties Garner Safety Grants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — School Districts in Muskingum and Licking counties will benefit from grants designed to help them improve overall safety and security of their buildings. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday $4.8 million in grants to schools in 27 counties including Muskingum and Licking. Zanesville City Schools will...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

7 Hidden Ohio Waterfalls you must see

There’s something about Ohio's most beautiful waterfalls that makes them worth the chase, whether it's a road trip to a new destination or just a day spent hiking in a state park.
WSAZ

4 arrested on outstanding warrants in southeast Ohio

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Four men were arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants, including drug charges, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. The arrests took place throughout the county, including Glouster, Trimble, and The Plains. Deputies say Herbert Boudinot, 58, of Glouster, Gary Giffen, 42, of Athens,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH

